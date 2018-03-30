Tigers star Caddy cops ban for shot on Mackay

News

Ben Brown was the Kangaroos six-goal hero against St Kilda.
Brown fires Kangaroos past sloppy Saints
Caddy will miss next week's match against Hawthorn unless he successfully contests the charge at the tribunal.

Tigers ruckman Toby Nankervis and Crows newcomer Darcy Fogarty were also charged with misconduct after Thursday night's clash and fined $1500.

The match kept match reviewer Michael Christian busy, with Crows captain Taylor Walker and Richmond onballer Shane Edwards cleared of incidents.

Christian also took no action against Tigers star Alex Rance after Walker pushed him in the back and the defender fell to the ground.

Mackay was in quite a bit of pain after the shot from Caddy. Pic: Getty

The match reviewer said the incident didn't warrant a charge of staging.

Caddy caught Mackay high in the third quarter and the midfielder was off the ground for the rest of the match.

Christian ruled the incident was careless conduct with medium impact to the head.

Nankervis was fined for falling heavily across Matt Crouch's back while Fogarty was fined in his second senior game for misconduct against Caddy.

Fogarty caught Caddy in the back with a swinging arm after the Richmond utility took a mark.

Richmond veteran Shane Edwards was cleared of an incident in which he braced himself for contact and his hip hit Walker's head.

Christian ruled Edwards had no realistic alternative as he contested for the ball.

Back To Top