Not enough Martins as Richmond lose in AFL
'Five Dustin Martins' wouldn't have saved Richmond
The AFL has ruled the Western Bulldogs' Jack Redpath can't yet return from suspension.
Redpath must sit out another AFL round

Adelaide down Richmond in AFL

Steve Larkin
AAP /

Adelaide's maligned forward Josh Jenkins has kicked five goals in a 36-point win against Richmond in Thursday night's AFL grand final rematch.

0329_1800_vic_afl
1:50

Jenkins made some belated amends for his poor grand final showing in the Crows' 18.10 (118) to 12.10 (82) triumph at Adelaide Oval.

Jenkins was among a batch of Crows under scrutiny for poor performance in Adelaide's loss to the Tigers in last year's premiership decider.

But the tall forward booted four first-half goals as the Crows turned the tables on Richmond, who were overly reliant on the brilliance of Dustin Martin (25 touches, five goals).

Adelaide captain Taylor Walker potted four goals while emerging attacking sidekick Darcy Fogarty and rookie Lachlan Murphy kicked two each.

Adelaide onballers Hugh Greenwood (26 possessions), Rory Sloane (25 touches) and Bryce Gibbs (28 disposals) were influential while Rory Laird (42 disposals) was a standout in defence.

"I'm just super-proud of the team," Crows coach Don Pyke said.

"It continues to build the belief."

Martin was clearly Richmond's best, roaming far and wide before sparking a late challenge, Josh Caddy (three goals) was dangerous in attack and utility Shane Edwards (19 possessions, one goal) was busy.

Key forward Jenkins helped the Crows craft a 12-point halftime lead with his personal scoring spree.

Adelaide, before a 49,743-strong home crowd, threatened to break away in the second quarter - when Jenkins slotted his third goal, they were 20 points up.

But two late goals to Richmond hero Martin, the second a trademark 55m bomb on the run, pulled the visitors within reach.

Richmond snuck within six points when Caddy booted his third early in the third quarter but that was as close as the Tigers got.

Adelaide responded with three unanswered goals and held a 22-point lead at three quarter-time, though key defender Daniel Talia was hampered by strapping to his right knee.

The Tigers - and Martin - issued one last rally when the Brownlow medallist kicked two goals in six minutes of the final quarter.

Martin dragged the Tigers within nine points before a slip-up in defence changed the tide.

Richmond backman David Astbury butchered a kick, which dribbled to Crows captain Walker who turned and goaled from 50m.

Walker's teammate Sloane then threaded a boundary-line set shot before Jenkins iced the win with his fifth goal.

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said his side paid the price for losing the contested ball count by 47.

"It's not often we have been touched up by around 50 around the contest, that was incredibly disappointing," Hardwick said.

