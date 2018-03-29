AFL round two preview panel

PREVIEW OF AFL ROUND TWO MATCHES (ALL TIMES AEDT):

Friday, March 30:

North Melbourne v St Kilda at Etihad Stadium, 4:20PM

Head to Head: Kangaroos 77 Saints 78 drawn 2

Last clash: Round 22, 2017 - Saints 18.19 (127) bt Kangaroos 12.6 (78) at Etihad Stadium

Tab Sportsbet odds: Kangaroos $3.00 Saints $1.40

William Hill: Kangaroos $3.10 Saints $1.37

The Kangaroos got off on the wrong foot with a rain-soaked loss against Gold Coast in Cairns. The Saints started with a win but they didn't impress against last year's wooden-spooners Brisbane. So what to make of each team's form for this Good Friday clash? North coach Brad Scott admitted his side was out-worked by the Suns but didn't learn much else. The Saints trailed the Lions late in the third quarter at Etihad Stadium but coach Alan Richardson praised his team's character.

Key: St Kilda star midfielder Jack Steven had 40 possessions when his side beat North by 49 points in round 22 last year. Will Brad Scott apply a hard tag?

Tip: Saints by 13 points

SATURDAY, March 31:

Carlton v Gold Coast at Etihad Stadium,1:45PM

Head to Head: Blues 5 Suns 3

Last clash: Round 13, 2017 - Blues 12.11 (83) bt Suns 11.7 (73) at Metricon Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Blues $1.45 Suns $2.75

William Hill: Blues $1.47 Suns $2.70

While the Suns have started brightly under new coach Stuart Dew, the Blues impressed mightily in their opening loss to Richmond after piling on the first five goals in a hurry. Neither side was expected to do much this year but there are signs of life. Carlton appear to have added a new layer in attack - can they keep it up? The Blues dropped Jack Silvagni and Matthew Kreuzer (groin) is in some doubt.

Key: Young Blues gun Patrick Cripps looks set to take his game to the elite level. If the 195cm midfielder-forward gets off the chain the Suns will struggle.

Tip: Blues by 21 points

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 4:35PM

Head to Head: Magpies 5 Giants 1

Last clash: Round 8, 2017 - Giants 15.12 (102) bt Magpies 15.9 (99) at Spotless Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Magpies $3.25 Giants $1.35

William Hill: Magpies $3.15 Giants $1.35

The Magpies' pre-season was littered with injuries to key players and their poor preparation carried into the first round of the season when they were soundly beaten by Hawthorn. GWS had some injury issues of their own but still managed to thump the Western Bulldogs by 82 points. The beauty of that win was the input of the Giants' younger players and GWS will only progress as their veterans warm into the season. Tom Scully is a big recall for the Giants.

Key: Whatever chance Collingwood had against Hawthorn was ruined, yet again, by their lack of effective system in attack. Now key forward Mason Cox, who struggled badly in round one, is suspended. Do they keep Darcy Moore in defence, or does he have to start up forward?

Tip: Giants by 31 points

Brisbane Lions v Melbourne at the Gabba, 7:25PM

Head to Head: Lions 20 Demons 24

Last clash: Round 22, 2017 - Demons 16.8 (104) bt Lions 14.7 (91) at MCG

Tab Sportsbet: Lions $3.00 Demons $1.40

William Hill: Lions $3.00 Demons $1.38

Four-time premiership champ Luke Hodge made an immediate impact with the Lions but they will be without midfield hard man Mitch Robinson after he was suspended following his side's loss to St Kilda. The Demons fought back bravely against Geelong and would have won that game if ruckman Max Gawn had converted a reasonably easy set shot from well inside 50 inside the last minute.

Key: It's away from home but this is just the sort of game Simon Goodwin's team must win if they are to be a threat this season. Are they still a talented team on the rise, are they flaky or have they arrived?

Tip: Demons by 22 points

Fremantle v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 8:10PM

Head to Head: Dockers 13 Bombers 19

Last clash: Round 23, 2017 - Bombers 16.11 (107) bt Dockers 14.8 (92) at Etihad Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Dockers $2.60 Bombers $1.50

William Hill: Dockers $2.45 Bombers $1.55

After the Eagles opened Perth's new stadium with a loss it's Fremantle's turn to try to score a maiden win for the home side in the new home of WA football. Ross Lyon's men are coming off a 50-point loss to Port Adelaide, while the Bombers are riding a high after their comeback win over Adelaide. Lachie Neale had 38 touches, but his side was soundly beaten around the stoppages.

Key: Bombers skipper Dyson Heppell was a huge factor in his side's win over last year's beaten grand finalists. If the Dockers give him the same latitude the Crows did, they will be in trouble.

Tip: Bombers by 19 points

SUNDAY, April 1:

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Etihad Stadium, 3:20PM

Head to Head: Bulldogs 18 Eagles 33 drawn 1

Last clash: Round 15, 2017 - Eagles 12.15 (87) bt Bulldogs 11.14 (80) at Etihad Stadium

TAB Sportsbet: Bulldogs $1.65 Eagles $2.25

William Hill: Bulldogs $1.68 Eagles $2.17

The Bulldogs are a team under fire after their listless first-up loss to the Giants and they need to dig deep in front of their home fans. Key midfielder Tom Liberatore's loss for the season with a knee injury is a huge blow. The Eagles will still be without gun forward Josh Kennedy but Jack Darling and Mark LeCras shared the load in attack with three goals each last week.

Key: Nic Naitanui is back after a year out and the athletic ruckman has an immediate impact with 33 hitouts and a goal in his side's loss to Sydney. Jordan Roughead will need a big day to curb his game-changing opponent.

Tip: Bulldogs by 10 points

Sydney v Port Adelaide at the SCG, 4:40PM

Head to head: Swans 20 Power 8

Last clash: Round 1, 2017 - Power 17.8 (110) bt Swans 12.10 (82) at SCG

Tab Sportsbet: Swans $1.40 Power $3.00

William Hill: Swans $1.42 Power $2.85

Both teams impressed mightily in first-up wins, which should make this clash a beauty. The Swans' midfield unit - led by Josh Kennedy, Luke Parker and Isaac Heeney - fired on all cylinders in a hard-fought win over the Eagles. Port's heralded recruits Steven Motlop and Jack Watts enjoyed eye-catching club debuts in a big win over Fremantle and youngster Riley Bonner snared the first rising star nomination of the year. The Power will be boosted by the return of suspended star Robbie Gray and Dan Hannebery is in Sydney's squad.

Key: Post-season surgeries hampered Lance Franklin's preparation but the superstar forward blew out any cobwebs with a brilliant eight-goal effort against West Coast. It's simple - if he fires, Sydney win.

Tip: Swans by 11 points

MONDAY, April 2:

Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, 3:20PM

Head to Head: Cats 89 Hawks 72 drawn 1

Last clash: Round 17, 2017 - Cats 13.10 (88) bt Hawks 12.13 (85) at MCG

Tab Sportsbet: Cats $1.60 Hawks $2.35

William Hill: Cats $1.57 Hawks $2.40

The Cats have had their injury concerns early in the season but still managed a thrilling win over Melbourne. Hawthorn are also coming off a solid win over Collingwood. Gary Ablett had 39 touches and kicked a goal in his first game back with his old club last week. Hawks mid Tom Mitchell had a stunning 54 touches last week - an AFL record - and the Cats will need a solid strategy to counter him.

Key: The Danger Zone. The Cats took a cautious approach with hamstrung Brownlow Medal winner Patrick Dangerfield last week but will unleash him against the Hawks.

Tip: Cats by 17 points