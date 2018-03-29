Redpath must sit out another AFL round

The Western Bulldogs' weekend from hell has claimed another victim, with the AFL ruling Jack Redpath cannot return yet from suspension.

Redpath was supposed to be eligible for selection this weekend, having served a three-game ban for striking GWS co-captain Phil Davis in round 21 last season.

But the ruck-forward played in a VFL practice match last weekend and the AFL said that meant his suspension wasn't over.

The Bulldogs couldn't have had a worse start to the season, losing to the Giants by 82 points and also losing top midfielder Tom Liberatore for the season due to a knee reconstruction.

The league said the Bulldogs co-operated fully and the rule breach was inadvertent, meaning no further action.

"His suspension rendered him ineligible to play at any level on any weekend when his AFL suspension was applicable," the league said in a statement.

"The AFL has therefore determined that his suspension was not completed as required last weekend and the final match of his three-game penalty will now be served this weekend."

Redpath's suspension was increased from two to three matches because the Bulldogs unsuccessfully went to the tribunal.

Redpath was eligible to play for the Bulldogs during the pre-season and in the AFLX tournament.