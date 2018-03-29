No AFL grand final revenge for Crows: Pyke

Adelaide coach Don Pyke reckons Richmond are "pretty much atypical" of the AFL.

Adelaide Crows coach Don Pyke says Richmond are "atypical" of the AFL ahead of their Thursday clash.

The Crows host their grand final tormentors on Thursday night, with Pyke picking through Richmond's premiership blueprint.

"Their game plan is somewhat unique but it's also fairly well etched in the principles of the game," Pyke said before the Adelaide Oval rematch.

"You will find that the contest is going to be very important, they value the contest.

"They value their pressure component of it and obviously with their small forward line, they're able to get forward and put serious pressure on.

"That presents its own challenges ... but they're pretty much atypical across the AFL.

"There's not many teams out there that are going to say, 'Hey, I don't want to win the contest'."

The Crows have made four changes, headlined by captain Taylor Walker's return from a foot injury.

Walker joins Wayne Milera, Jordan Gallucci and Matthew Signorello, with injured duo Sam Gibson (hamstring) and midfielder Curtly Hampton (groin), Richard Douglas suspended and Andy Otten dropped.

Richmond lost Nick Vlastuin to injury and omitted Callum Moore, with premiership hero Bachar Houli and Jack Higgins returning.

After copping an eight-goal hammering in last year's grand final, Pyke's Crows have searched for answers.

"Taking our phases of the game, how do we adapt our game around what Richmond is likely to bring," he said.

"But also be really clear of what we're capable of bringing - and bringing that.

"Last week, we did well for a period but not for long enough to get the result we wanted.

"So we get an opportunity to bounce back against a good-quality opposition."

The Crows led Essendon last week by 20 points into the final quarter but fell in a hole and were defeated.

"Clearly our last quarter wasn't the level we want," Pyke said.

"We have had a conversation around that ... we assess, review and plan this week around some of the areas which we think we need to keep working on.

"But I'm not going to jump at shadows."