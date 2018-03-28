Crows captain Walker to make AFL return

Adelaide captain Taylor Walker returns from injury as his AFL club face their demons against Richmond.

Walker has overcome a foot injury but Tom Lynch has been ruled out for another match.

The Tigers, seeking some icing on an already sweet cake with another win against the Crows, lost Nick Vlastuin to injury and dropped Callum Moore, summoning premiership hero Bachar Houli and Jack Higgins for the Thursday night clash.

Adelaide's Walker is one of four changes for the Crows, returning alongside Wayne Milera, Jordan Gallucci and Matthew Signorello.

Suspended Richard Douglas, recruit Sam Gibson (hamstring) and midfielder Curtly Hampton (groin) were unavailable for the Crows, who also dropped utility Andy Otten.

Link-man Lynch has a virus and will miss the Adelaide Oval fixture after being sidelined by a side strain in round one.

"The side strain has settled down now but from a viral viewpoint he's not quite right," Crows coach Don Pyke told reporters on Wednesday.

Walker will make his first competitive outing this season after missing the two pre-season games because of a foot injury.

The Crows mentor wasn't buying into being motivated by any semblance of revenge on the Tigers, who thrashed Pyke's side by eight goals in last year's grand final.

"That is part of the learnings from last year," Pyke said of Adelaide's grand final flop.

"We have been through (that) and we don't specifically reference that for tomorrow night's game."

Adelaide's suspended stalwart Douglas was banned for his head-high bump on Essendon's Zach Merrett last Friday night.

Adelaide challenged the one-match ban but lost at the tribunal.

"We really felt that the evidence we were able to put forward showed in some way that there was doubt whether the contact was to the head versus the body," Pyke said.

"It was disappointing for Dougy ... that was just the way it went.

"The bump is part of the game but they already understand that if you bump and there's any head contact, you're in trouble."

Adelaide's All Australian half-back Rory Laird has inked a three-year contract extension, though there's still no word on vice-captain Rory Sloane.

"That is ongoing. I'm not really in a spot to comment," Pyke said of Sloane, a free-agency target of clubs in his native Victoria.