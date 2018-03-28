Scully and Hopper in Giants selection mix

Wingman Tom Scully is pushing hard for a return to the Greater Western Sydney side but coach Leon Cameron says it will be tough to change a winning combination for the clash with Collingwood at the Giants' bogey ground.

GWS coach Leon Cameron says breaking into a winning team could prove hard for Tom Scully.

Cameron says Scully and midfielder Jacob Hopper will be considered for Saturday's clash at the MCG, where GWS have won just one of 12 games.

Scully hasn't played during the pre-season because of knee soreness, while a groin issue interrupted Hopper's pre-season, though he played in an NEAFL game last week.

GWS are coming off an 82-point first round pummelling of the Western Bulldogs.

"The 22 that played on the weekend, everyone contributed in their own way and sometimes you just don't want to break the 22 because of the effort and energy they provided in the first game," Cameron said.

"Tom Scully is an ultimate role player for your footy club. His two-way running is probably the best in the competition.

"There's no doubt he will add value to our footy team. It's just whether we think he's ready to go for an AFL game rather than come back via the NEAFL."

GWS's only victory at the MCG was against Melbourne in August 2014.

"We probably only play there once or twice a year so it's not as if we have a huge gauge of playing here every second or third week," Cameron said.

"There's still going to be two goalposts at either end and two corner posts as well as an opposition that's going to be hungry to bounce back from last week so I'm not worried about the ground.

"I've just got to make sure our players are in a good head space coming off Sunday, knowing that it's going to be served right up to us on Saturday afternoon."