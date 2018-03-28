News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Port Adelaide ruckman Paddy Ryder will be sidelined for six weeks due to an Achilles injury.
Ryder, Taylor among early AFL casualties

Bombers confirm new deal for Worsfold

AAP /

John Worsfold will remain coach of Essendon beyond the 2018 season, with the Bombers signing off on a long-expected new AFL deal.

0325_0700_nat_AFL
0:46

Hawthorn's comfortable win over Collingwood
0322_1800_vic_katie
0:31

Katie Brennan's appeal fails
0322_1600_nat-AFL
0:30

Hannebery, McVeigh set for Sydney opener against West Coast
Banned Brennan lifts the cup like Bob
1:20

Banned Brennan lifts the cup like Bob
Douglas in hot water for bump on Merrett
0:25

Douglas in hot water for bump on Merrett
Hardwick reacts to 'protected area' 50m penalties
0:53

Hardwick reacts to 'protected area' 50m penalties
Tigers undone by 50m penalties
0:42

Tigers undone by 50m penalties
0323_0500_nat_WAFL
0:33

Western Bulldogs considers court action
0323_0500_nat_AFL
0:36

Richmond's 26-point win over Cartlon
Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
2:14

Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
0322_1130_nat_afl
1:23

Richmond set to face off against Carlton in AFL opener
0322_0500_nat_
0:31

Appeal launched for Katie Brennan
 

The 49-year-old will extend his senior coaching tenure to 17 years, having agreed to remain as coach until the end of 2020.

A premiership coach at West Coast, Worsfold joined the Bombers late in 2015 amid fallout from the club's drugs saga and last season took them from bottom of the ladder to the finals.

"John has been a great addition to our club through what has been a unique and challenging period," Bombers chief Xavier Campbell said on Wednesday.

"He has brought an enormous amount of stability, and has shown wonderful resilience and commitment to see Essendon emerge in a better place."

Worsfold said he was excited to re-commit to the club.

"We have a playing group which has established a really clear vision, a strong culture and elite standards," he said.

"We believe this group of players is going to play a lot of football together, and hopefully win a lot of finals moving forward."

Back To Top