Demons' Hogan cleared for AFL round two

Melbourne spearhead Jesse Hogan is a certain starter for Saturday's AFL clash with Brisbane despite having a scan on a swollen elbow.

Jesse Hogan was one of Melbourne's best performers in the AFL round one loss to Geelong.

Hogan underwent the precautionary examination on Tuesday after copping a knock during Melbourne's agonising three-point loss to Geelong over the weekend.

The 23-year-old had his left elbow heavily bandaged during a light training run earlier on Tuesday.

But coach Simon Goodwin says Hogan is in no doubt to face the Lions at the Gabba, in welcome news for a team already missing injured duo Jack Viney and Tom McDonald.

"He'll definitely play," Goodwin told reporters on Wednesday.

"He was just a little bit swollen in his elbow. Really precautionary scan, went off and he's 100 per cent, he's fine, he'll be ready to play.

"I thought his game (against Geelong) was pretty strong. He kicked three (goals), he competed strongly and he went into the midfield as well so I thought his game was pretty solid."

Goodwin said tough midfielders Dom Tyson and Angus Brayshaw were in the mix to return against the Lions.

The pair were surprisingly overlooked for the season-opener with Goodwin noting that a recent calf injury hadn't helped Tyson's cause.

"They were really unlucky to miss out last week. It was really tight for selection," he said.

"No doubt their names will be prominent again in match committee."

The new-look Lions already look to be a much-improved side after last year's wooden-spoon finish.

Star recruits Luke Hodge and Charlie Cameron and No.1 draft pick Cameron Rayner all impressed during their 25-point opening-round loss to St Kilda at Etihad Stadium.

Saturday's clash looms as a mouth-watering meeting between star ruckmen Max Gawn and Stefan Martin, who had 42 hitouts and 19 disposals against the Saints.

"I think they're pretty close mates and they've played on each other a few times," Goodwin said.

"I think it's going to be a fantastic duel. They're both really quality ruckmen that have big influences for their team. It'll go a long way towards deciding the game.

"I thought (Brisbane) were outstanding around the ball last week. They dominated the clearances, they were good in contested ball. They're a side that certainly are on the improve."