Suns tall Day in the clear for AFL 100th

Sam Day admits he wasn't sure he'd ever play AFL again after a brutal hip dislocation completely wiped out his 2017 campaign.

Sam Day will play his 100th AFL game for the Gold Coast Suns.

The Gold Coast tall will play his 100th game for the club on Saturday, crediting the Suns staff behind the scenes for his successful recovery.

Day looked the part in a rain-soaked round one victory against North Melbourne and has backed his side to make a seamless switch to dry-weather football at Etihad Stadium against Carlton this weekend.

The foundation player went down in a preseason game last season and watched on as the club struggled and eventually said goodbye to coach Rodney Eade.

He has impressed Eade's replacement Stuart Dew and can see a future for himself in the forward line alongside fellow talls Tom Lynch and Peter Wright.

"I'm a pretty loyal guy; when I got into the AFL that was a big goal for me, to play 100 games and be a one-club player," Day said.

"Last year was challenging, mentally more than anything ... I wasn't sure whether I was going to get back to playing.

"I managed to do that and I've had a lot of people that helped me on the way and I'm very thankful for that."

Day and Lynch will get a better chance to get involved in dry conditions this weekend.

Peter Wright (calf) is expected to make his return through reserve grade this weekend and, Day says, conceivably form a three-tall Suns forward line later this season.

"I definitely think so; Pete is a different player to Tommy and I and I feel like that's why we can all work together," he said.

"We're three different types of players."

The Suns will take immense confident into the Carlton clash after finding a way past the Kangaroos in Cairns last weekend.

"We went out and grew an extra leg in that last quarter and really took it off them," Day said.

"In the past we might not have followed through with it, but on the weekend we broke away from them in that last quarter."