Swans trio sweat on AFL selection

Sydney stars Dan Hannebery, Sam Reid and Gary Rohan are all in contention to break into a winning team and face a Port Adelaide side Swans coach John Longmire already rates as one of the AFL's deepest.

Midfielder Hannebery made a comeback from a calf injury in a NEAFL practice match last Friday, while key position player Reid was a late withdrawal from the game against West Coast with a tight hamstring.

Utility Rohan stayed behind in Sydney to be with his wife, who is nearing the end of her pregnancy.

Reid had a run over the weekend and again on Monday.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) he'll be upping the program, he won't train but he'll run, so he's looking okay," Swans coach John Longmire said.

"We'll make that decision on him later in the week, depending on how he goes at our final training session.

"Hanners played on Friday night, he got through, pulled up really well .

"We've just got to make a decision whether he's done enough to play seniors this week, but if he gets through training, he's certainly in the frame.

"Gary, we'll wait and see. He's been training and fit and ready to go, so we'll see how the week pans out for him."

Longmire said key defender Aliir Aliir was unlikely to make his return from an ankle injury until next week.

Port beat Sydney in the Swans home opener last season and Longmire rated their new-look side highly following a 50-point home trouncing of Fremantle.

They will be without injured ruckman and reigning best and fairest Paddy Ryder, but regain another All-Australian in forward Robbie Gray, who is available after serving out a suspension.

Port last week fielded 12 players with over 100 games experience including off season recruits Steven Motlop, Jack Watts and Tom Rockliff, while youngster Riley Bonner earned the first Rising Star nomination of the season.

"They have probably got one of the most talented, if not the most talented lists, with the most depth in the competition at the moment," Longmire said.