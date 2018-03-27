Richmond's Cotchin to play AFL GF rematch

Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin is a certain starter for their AFL grand final rematch against Adelaide on Thursday night after overcoming a serious migraine.

Cotchin spent Sunday night in hospital but coach Damien Hardwick said he would be available for the Adelaide Oval match, which will be his 200th AFL game.

The captain, who was one of the stars of their round one win over Carlton, trained with the main group on Tuesday morning.

"It was a little bit alarming when I heard he was in hospital, but pleasingly enough for us he was discharged pretty early the next day," Hardwick said.

"Migraines can be pretty significant, so we're just pleased he got through it and got some treatment and is available to play this week, which is great."

Hardwick said defender Bachar Houli, who missed round one with a calf problem, would play against the Crows while midfielder Dion Prestia (hamstring) still needed to prove his fitness.

Prestia is more likely to return through Richmond's VFL practice match on Friday.

"We'll see how Dion trains - once again he's putting his hand up to play but we'll make a decision after today's (Tuesday's) training," Hardwick said.

The coach added there was no set date for the return of Daniel Rioli, who had off-season ankle surgery, but he was making progress.

While the Tigers opened their AFL premiership defence with a win over the Blues, the Crows were over-run by Essendon for a shock 12-point loss.

Hardwick believed they would be stung more by that result than looking for grand final retribution.

"They probably had opportunities to win that game and will be disappointed they didn't get over the line," Hardwick said.

"They're a really proud side who didn't quite play their best so we expect them to come out well on their home deck, which is a pretty volatile environment."

Hardwick said his team had their own "ammunition" after being thumped by 76 points in their last clash at Adelaide Oval in round six last season.

The coach expected Adelaide to be bolstered by the return of skipper Taylor Walker and agile tall Tom Lynch, who sat out the opening round through injury.