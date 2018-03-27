Cox accepts ban, Crows await AFL tribunal

Collingwood big man Mason Cox won't be joining Richard Douglas at the AFL tribunal on Tuesday night, having accepted a one-game AFL suspension for striking.

Cox was pinged for a high elbow on Daniel Howe in the third quarter of Saturday night's opening-round loss to Hawthorn at the MCG.

Match review officer Michael Christian classified the incident as intentional conduct with low impact to the head.

"We took into account that the action had the potential to cause a much more serious injury," Christian told the AFL website.

The Magpies have decided against challenging Cox's suspension, as have the Lions for a one-game ban handed to Mitch Robinson for striking St Kilda's Seb Ross during Saturday's match at Etihad Stadium.

Collingwood defender Brayden Maynard has also accepted a $1000 fine for staging when he exaggerated contact from Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell.

Essendon star Zach Merrett is meanwhile recovering well from his round-one concussion as Adelaide prepare to challenge Douglas' AFL ban at the tribunal on Tuesday night.

Douglas will front the tribunal in a bid to overturn his suspension for a high bump which knocked out Merrett in the first quarter of Friday night's game at Etihad Stadium.

Merrett played no further part in the game after the collision.

The Crows midfielder was charged with rough conduct, with the incident classed as careless conduct with medium impact to the head.

Adelaide are gearing up for a grand final rematch against premiers Richmond on Thursday and risk a $10,000 fine if the challenge is unsuccessful.

Merrett trained fully on Monday and the Bombers are hopeful he will be available to face Fremantle on Saturday.

"The docs conducted a cognitive test on him today, which he actually passed, but that doesn't mean he's guaranteed to play this week," football boss Dan Richardson said on Monday.

"All of the signs are positive ... I would suggest unless there's some symptoms around not feeling quite right, he should be right to play."