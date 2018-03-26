Cotchin has scare, but should play in AFL

Captain Trent Cotchin is expected to play in Richmond's AFL grand final rematch against Adelaide, despite spending Sunday night in hospital.

Tigers captain Trent Cotchin should be fit to face Adelaide despite being laid low with a migraine.

Thursday night's Adelaide Oval clash will also be his 200th senior game.

Cotchin's wife Brooke took him to Epworth Hospital because of a migraine.

But he was released on Monday morning and the Tigers have reported that he will be ready to take on the Crows.

Cotchin had gone to the F1 Grand Prix on Saturday and trained on Sunday, before coming down with the severe headache.

Tuesday training is expected to confirm his readiness for the Crows.

Star defender Bachar Houli also could return this week, after he missed the round-one win over Carlton with a calf muscle injury.