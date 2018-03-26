Has Parker already kicked the Goal of the Year?

It’s only round one but it is going to take something pretty special to beat Luke Parker for Goal of the Year.

Parker booted his miraculous bicycle kick goal with five minutes left against West Coast in a heaving new Optus Stadium.

Although the Swans won the encounter by 29 points that is flattering to the swans, it was much tighter than that, and at the time of Parker’s major the result was on a knife’s edge, just ten points separating them.

Oliver Florent kicked the ball to the top of the square with big man Callum Sinclair going up for it.

Parker roved the contest and despite having an arm pinned, fumbling the ball and with his back to the goal he managed to put it on the boot as he almost backflipped through the air, watching the ball sail through the middle of the big sticks.

It was a pivotal moment of the match and Parker was ecstatic it came off.

"I just had a go at it. It flicked out in front, I threw a boot at it and hoped for the best. I was lucky," Parker said afterwards.

"If it goes through for a point and ends up being a turnover, the coach is pulling his hair out, but I was lucky it went through for a goal and helped seal the game."

The game will however be probably remembered for the absolute dominance of Lance Franklin who booted eight goals and was unstoppable on the night.