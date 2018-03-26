Ryder, Taylor among early AFL casualties

News

Scans have revealed Ryder suffered Achilles tendonitis during Port's 50-point victory over Fremantle on Saturday.

Assistant coach Matthew Nicks told FiveAA radio on Monday that Ryder would miss four to six weeks.

Arguably Port's most important player, Ryder has a history of Achilles injuries and will be difficult to replace for a side which lost Jackson Trengove and Matthew Lobbe during the off-season.

The 30-year-old was in a moon boot at the club's Alberton headquarters on Monday.

Geelong have meanwhile ruled out Taylor for their Easter Monday blockbuster clash against Hawthorn.

The veteran defender was forced off in the first quarter of Sunday's nailbiting win over Melbourne with a plantar fascia injury.

"He'll miss footy," Geelong coach Chris Scott told Fox Footy's AFL360.

"We're optimistic it won't be really long but somewhere in that medium-term bracket."

Hawks' rising star Ryan Burton is also in doubt after his match against Collingwood was cut short by an ankle injury.

Brisbane's Daniel Rich faces an extended spell on the sidelines after hurting his ankle during Saturday's loss to St Kilda.

The Lions have confirmed the half-back ruptured a ligament at the front of his left ankle but would not require surgery.

Brisbane have not put a timeline on his return but News Corp Australia reported he could be sidelined for six weeks.

Star Carlton ruckman Matthew Kreuzer struggled with a groin injury after halftime in Thursday night's loss to Richmond.

The most serious injury from round one was the second anterior cruciate ligament rupture of Tom Liberatore's AFL career.

The Western Bulldogs midfielder suffered the injury to his right knee, while the same injury to the left knee sidelined him for the 2015 season.

Liberatore will have another reconstruction on Monday evening, ending this season for him as well.

Teammate Hayden Crozier faces a month on the sidelines after suffering medial ligament damage in the same game.

