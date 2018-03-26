Cox, Robinson hit with AFL suspensions

Collingwood key forward Mason Cox has been slapped with a one-game AFL ban for striking Daniel Howe, while teammate Brayden Maynard faces a fine for staging.

Mason Cox faces a nervous wait for the outcome of the AFL's match review findings.

Cox caught Howe high with his elbow in the third quarter of Saturday night's opening-round loss to Hawthorn at the MCG.

Match review officer Michael Christian classified the incident as intentional conduct with low impact to the head.

Magpies defender Maynard has been fined $1000 after becoming the first player of the season to face the rare charge of staging.

Brisbane midfielder Mitch Robinson can also accept a one-game suspension for striking St Kilda's Seb Ross during the Saturday afternoon match at Etihad Stadium.

Robinson had been playing in his first game since round seven, 2017.

Christian also ran his eye over the AFLW grand final with Brisbane trio Tahlia Randall, Brianna Koenen and Jess Wuetschner each reprimanded for rough conduct.

Adelaide earlier confirmed they will challenge Richard Douglas' one-game suspension in a bid to have him available for the AFL grand final rematch.

The Crows will take the case to Tuesday night's tribunal hearing and they risk a $10,000 fine if they are unsuccessful.

Douglas was charged with rough conduct after his high bump concussed Essendon star Zach Merrett on Friday night at Etihad Stadium.

The incident happened in the first quarter and Merrett was forced out of the match.

It was assessed as careless conduct with medium impact to the head.