Swan Franklin sets early AFL pace for 2018

AFL defenders beware - Lance Franklin is set for one hell of a season.

Franklin opened Perth's $1.6 billion Optus Stadium in grand style on Sunday, booting eight goals in Sydney's 29-point win over West Coast.

Young Eagles defender Tom Barrass was no match for the 31-year-old star in the opening term as he kicked three goals.

Veteran Will Schofield was given a shot at quelling Franklin after that with no luck.

And even Jeremy McGovern was made to look silly on occasions by the seven-time All-Australian.

Franklin's goal-frenzy was amazing to watch.

But it was also his efforts in bringing the ball to ground level when outnumbered that pleased coach John Longmire.

Franklin has just started the fifth season of his bumper nine-year, $10 million contract with the Swans.

And if his display on Sunday is anything to go by, it could prove his best.

"There is fair bit of hype about him most of the time, this is nothing different," Longmire said.

"He came off the back of a few minor clean-ups in the off-season and looked after himself really well and got himself in really good condition.

"We knew going in (against West Coast) that he was in pretty reasonable touch.

"And with Sam Reid and Gary Rohan out of the team, he needed to be because he was our only up front target when you look at height wise.

"He trains hard, he enjoys training. He's a real footy head. He loves his footy and he loves getting out there and training with the boys. It's pretty simple."

Sydney take on Port Adelaide at the SCG next Sunday and they could be bolstered by the return of Sam Reid (hamstring), Dan Hannebery (calf) and Gary Rohan (personal leave).

The Swans started last season with six straight losses but they were determined not to make the same mistake this year.

West Coast closed the margin from 30 points to just five at three-quarter time on Sunday.

But the Swans kicked away in the last quarter, booting seven goals to three.

"We spoke about trying to win the game, not save it. There was no point trying to save it," Longmire said of his three-quarter time speech."