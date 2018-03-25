Cats coach Gawn from box in AFL thriller

Chris Scott had to leave the Geelong coaches' box as Max Gawn took his shot at goal to decide the AFL match of the round.

After taking an outstanding mark, the Melbourne ruckman missed his sitter with seconds left.

Geelong held on to win by three points on Sunday at the MCG to cap a last quarter full of drama and blunders, with fatigue taking its toll on the players.

Scott was asked about the last 90 seconds of the match, where three kicks went out of bounds on the full on the members wing before Gawn took his towering grab.

"I spent 45 of those seconds in the toilet," the Cats coach confessed.

"After Gawn marked it, that's what I do. I find it hard to watch."

Scott expressed sympathy for Gawn, noting how good the mark was.

He also said Cats forward Daniel Menzel had nothing to apologise for after missing two set shots earlier in the final term.

Melbourne kicked 1.7 in the last term, including the last four behinds of the match, and Geelong only kicked two goals after halftime.

The 14.13 (97) to 13.16 (94) win marked Gary Ablett's return to the Cats after seven years at Gold Coast.

The little master starred with 39 disposals and a goal.

"Gary said he was pretty fatigued, the first one up, and he'll get better," Scott said.

"I was excited to hear that."

Geelong should regain Patrick Dangerfield for the Easter Monday blockbuster against Hawthorn, but veteran defender Harry Taylor is in doubt with a foot injury.

While the MCG game was a beauty, Canberra was a nightmare on Sunday for the Western Bulldogs.

Premiership midfielder Tom Liberatore suffered the second anterior cruciate ligament rupture of his career, this time on the right knee, and he is gone for the season with a reconstruction.

GWS tore the Bulldogs apart for an 82-point win.

The 20.13 (133) to 7.9 (51) mauling marked their highest score against the Bulldogs and also the greatest margin between the two clubs.

Sydney star Lance Franklin booted eight goals in the first AFL match at Optus Stadium, with his heroics leading his side to a 29-point win over West Coast.

Eagles ruckman Nic Naitanui made a successful return from a knee reconstruction in front of 53,553 fans, finishing with 12 disposals, 33 hitouts and a goal.

On Saturday night, Hawthorn midfielder Tom Mitchell broke the AFL record for the most disposals in a game.

He racked up 54 as the Hawks beat Collingwood by 34 points.

Commentator Paul Roos savaged the Magpies, saying Collingwood fans should be filthy at their match committee for not putting a harder tag on Mitchell.

Gold Coast beat North Melbourne by 16 points in a Cairns deluge, while Port Adelaide dominated Fremantle at home for a 50-point win.

St Kilda pulled away in the last quarter to beat Fremantle on Saturday afternoon at Etihad Stadium by 27 points.

Essendon came back from 20 points behind at three-quarter time to beat Adelaide by two goals on Friday night at Etihad.

After Richmond unfurled their premiership flag on Thursday at the MCG, Carlton stunned them with the first five goals of the match.

But the Tigers rallied quickly and won by 26 points.