Magpies savaged over Hawk's AFL record

Paul Roos has savaged Collingwood over Tom Mitchell's record AFL game, saying Magpies fans should be filthy at their football department.

Paul Roos was scathing of Collingwood after Hawthorn's Tom Mitchell had 54 disposals in their win.

Mitchell broke the AFL record for most disposals in a game with 54 in Saturday night's win over the Magpies.

The Hawks onballer is the only player with two games in the top 10, having amassed 50 last season - also against Collingwood.

Magpies coach Nathan Buckley defended how they played Mitchell, saying they sent Steele Sidebottom, Taylor Adams and Jack Crisp to the Hawks star after quarter time.

Alastair Clarkson also gave Buckley support, saying the strength of the Collingwood midfield meant the Hawthorn coach probably would have taken the same approach and backed in his players.

But Roos, the former senior coach and prominent commentator, was scathing on Sunday in his assessment.

"Let's be really clear on this. He's the only player to get 50 possessions twice, against the same team," the Sydney premiership coach told Triple M.

"He's got (29) at halftime. I watched the last quarter and no one went near him. No one went anywhere near him.

"It's an embarrassment to Collingwood, it's an embarrassment to their midfield group as a whole.

"I hate being critical of other coaches, I hate being critical of match committees ... but if you're a Collingwood supporter today, you should be filthy with your match committee."