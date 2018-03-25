Liberatore suffers devastating round-one ACL injury

News

Oliver Caffrey
AAP /

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has confirmed that premiership midfielder Tom Liberatore has sustained an ACL injury.

Liberatore was taken off in the first quarter of the Bulldogs' 82-point round one defeat to Greater Western Sydney in Canberra on Sunday.

Beveridge said medical staff had already diagnosed the 25-year-old with the dreaded injury and he will face the second knee reconstruction of his career.

"It's really unfortunate and disappointing because we were hoping for some good luck with injury this year but we haven't started off too well," Beveridge told reporters after the game.

"It's going to be a grind again. It's always a tough time to recuperate from an ACL injury and Tom had a tough time of it last time he did it.

Tom Liberatore knew immediately. Pic: Channel 7

"He's going to need us to support him through it."

Liberatore missed the entire 2015 season after rupturing the ACL on his left knee in a pre-season match.

He returned to play an integral role in the Bulldogs' drought-breaking 2016 premiership.

Liberatore has played 117 AFL games since making his debut for the club in 2011.

The son of club legend Tony Liberatore comes out of contract at the end of the season.

To top off a horror day for the Bulldogs, Beveridge said recruit Hayden Crozier suffered a strain to his medial ligament and could miss at least two weeks.

