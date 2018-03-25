Dogs' Brennan does a Bob after AFLW win

Katie Brennan was delighted with her Bob Murphy moment after she held up the Western Bulldogs' premiership cup.

Victorious but controversial - Katie Brennan (r) helps raise the grand final trophy.

But it remains a bone of contention that she did so having not played in the Dogs' six-point AFLW grand final win over Brisbane.

In scenes reminiscent of the Bulldogs' 2016 AFL grand final win, Brennan - who was controversially banned during the week - was called on stage to hold the cup aloft with coach Paul Groves and stand-in captain Ellie Blackburn after the 4.3 (27) to 3.3 (21) win at Ikon Park.

As the injured Murphy did, she proudly lifted her club polo shirt to reveal her player guernsey underneath.

The Bulldogs lodged a complaint with the Australian Human Rights Commission this week after a tribunal challenge and an appeal against a rough conduct suspension ruled her out of the grand final.

The saga grabbed the headlines in the lead-up to the game and Groves knew he had to deal with the elephant in the room.

"I don't think it was," he replied when asked if Brennan's desperate fight to play was a distraction.

"I really don't and that's me being really honest because we were really open and honest with our discussions with the players in talking about what was going on.

"It's been played out in the media so we just opened it up and canvassed it.

"I treated it like it was one of my players was injured and they were trying to get up for the game."

The Bulldogs threatened to take Brennan's case to the Federal Court in a bid to free her to play but settled on a complaint to the Commission to further her desire to fight for gender equality.

Brennan was banned for a dangerous tackle on Melbourne's Harriet Cordner but she contends a man would have been free to play if he'd committed the same offence.

The complaint will be thrashed out in the coming weeks with the Dogs hopeful a two-match ban will be quashed, allowing Brennan to play in their next season-opener.

The AFLW will take on a new look next year with North Melbourne and Geelong to field teams in an expanded format.

Groves is in favour but also wants the VFL women's league to fall in line.

"We don't have a game for them to go back to ... there's no VFL on at the moment," he said of players not selected in the AFLW team.

"It's something we need addressed immediately.

"I think it needs to start earlier ... start the VFL at the same time."