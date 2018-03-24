Ryder set for AFL sidelines with Achilles injury

Port Adelaide's All-Australian ruckman Paddy Ryder could miss a chunk of the AFL season after a long-time injury flared during a 50-point belting of Fremantle.

Ryder hurt an achilles after halftime in Port's emphatic 16.14 (110) to 9.6 (60) win on Saturday at Adelaide Oval.

"His achilles is sore clearly ... so I would say he'll miss some time, there's no doubt," Power coach Ken Hinkley said.

"Paddy has always had a history of achilles, he has done for probably four or five years.

"I don't have all the information right now but he didn't play out the game.

"That suggests to me - I'm probably taking over the doctor's role here - I'm saying I think he's probably going to miss some time, but I don't know."

Ryder's injury took some gloss of Port's polished performance as their high-profile recruits made instant impact.

New chums Jack Watts, Steven Motlop and Tom Rockliff all goaled early in their Port debut, while novice forward Todd Marshall kicked four goals.

Watts booted three and gathered 20 disposals, seven marks - he snapped the first goal of the game and was instantly adopted by Port's 38,324-strong crowd.

Three minutes later, ex-Cat Motlop (19 touches) sped away to convert a rousing goal on the run.

And when Rockliff, in his subdued 12-disposal Power debut, goaled 15 minutes into the second term Port were in the midst of crafting a defining 38-point lead.

Five-gamer Riley Bonner (31 touches) and captain Travis Boak were outstanding but Fremantle rallied with three late goals to sneak within 21 points at halftime.

The Dockers never got that close again as Marshall highlighted his fourth AFL game with four second-half goals, ensuring the visitors were road-kill.

The 19-year-old Marshall and teammate Charlie Dixon will be scrutinised for late hits on Fremantle players in the opening 13 minutes.

Power utility Justin Westhoff was superb with 25 disposals, nine marks and nine tackles and Ollie Wines (28 touches), Brad Ebert (28 disposals) and Sam Powell-Pepper (19 possessions) provided the midfield grunt.

The Dockers showed some pluck but were never genuinely in the hunt after conceding four of the initial five goals.

"We just didn't execute," Fremantle coach Ross Lyon said.

"It might not seem like it on the scoreboard but there were times we right in the game."

Onballer Lachie Neale collected a game-high 38 disposals, including 17 contested, and captain Nat Fyfe was solid, with 22 possessions and a goal and Aaron Sandilands (52 hit-outs) ruled the rucks even before Ryder's injury.