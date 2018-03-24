News

Douglas suspended over Merrett bump
Douglas suspended over Merrett bump
Bulldogs win AFLW Grand Final
Bulldogs win tense AFLW Grand Final

Brennan replicates Bob's emotional premiership moment

7Sport /

Katie Brennan has replicated Bob Murphy's emotional moment from the 2016 grand final by lifting the AFLW premiership cup on Saturday.

Bomber's incredible comeback
Western Bulldogs considers court action
Richmond's 26-point win over Cartlon
Katie Brennan's appeal fails
Hannebery, McVeigh set for Sydney opener against West Coast
 

Brennan, the club's skipper, was suspended from the women's grand final for a tackle in last week's final round.

She twice failed to have the ban overturned -- first at the tribunal and then to the AFL appeals board -- before opting against taking it to the Federal Court.

The Bulldogs went on to defeat the Brisbane Lions by six points at Princes Park, and the 25-year-old was invited onto the dais by stand-in skipper Ellie Blackburn.

Brennan lifted the cup after all. Pic: Getty

"I can't hold that cup up alone," Brennan said as her voice began to break.

"KB, get up here!"

The situation echoed Murphy being brought onto the stage by coach Luke Beveridge and stand-in captain Easton Wood at the 2016 AFL grand final.

Murphy lifted the cup with Wood. Pic: Getty

Murphy tore his ACL in round three and missed the rest of the season as his side broke their long-standing drought.

Brennan even imitated another aspect of Murphy's day -- wearing her guernsey under a club jumper.

Watch Bob accept Beveridge's premiership medallion:

The Bulldogs won the AFLW grand final despite trailing by a goal at half-time as a stunning third-quarter resurgence propelled them to a 4.3 (27) to 3.3 (21) win in front of 7083 fans.

It was heartbreak for the Lions once again after they lost last year's grand final to Adelaide by the same margin.

Torrential rain that swept Melbourne on Saturday morning eased as the game got underway but still made conditions tricky for players.

The Bulldogs' Monique Conti was named best on ground.

with AAP

