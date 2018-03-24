Lion Sabrina looms as AFLW final star

Star Brisbane forward Sabrina Frederick-Traub is the sort of player who decides grand finals.

While the rival coaches stress the importance of team ahead of Saturday's AFLW grand final against the Western Bulldogs, Frederick-Traub could light up Ikon Park with her powerful playing style.

The six-foot key forward is a commanding presence and comes into the game boasting strong form.

After kicking no goals in the opening four rounds, the 2017 All-Australian has kicked eight over the past three games, including four in last week's crucial win over GWS.

"We don't expect anything more from her than anyone else but she just gives a bit more every now and again," said Lions coach Craig Starcevich.

"She's mature beyond her years - she's still 21.

"She's one of those people you get drawn to, whether it's on a footy field or in a room, you just get drawn to Sabs.

"We're hoping she can produce her best and we ask that of everyone."

Frederick-Traub's fitness means the Bulldogs will rotate two players on her.

The Bulldogs kept her goalless in their round-two win over the Lions and coach Paul Groves hopes they can quell her influence.

But he added it would be a trap for the 'Dogs to put too much emphasis on her at the expense of other Brisbane players.

"It's going to be a good challenge for a couple of our players, to roll through her and defend her," Groves said.

"I'm hoping she has an off day and we can squash her a little bit.

"But you want the best players on the park.

"There's a little bit of focus but nothing that consumes us."

While Frederick-Traub is a player to watch on Saturday, another marquee AFLW player has dominated the headlines in grand final week.

Bulldogs captain Katie Brennan unsuccessfully challenged her rough conduct suspension and the club considered a last-ditch Federal Court challenge in a bid for the forward to play on Saturday.

Instead, Brennan will miss the grand final and take the AFL to the Human Rights Commission over the AFLW tribunal rules.