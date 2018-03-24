Crows' Douglas offered one-game AFL ban

Adelaide midfielder Richard Douglas has been offered a one-game AFL suspension for a heavy bump which concussed Zach Merrett during the Crows' round-one loss to Essendon.

Zach Merrett: in the wars after a heavy bump.

Merrett played no further part in Friday night's thrilling 14.15 (99) to 12.15 (87) victory after being laid out late in the first quarter.

It appeared initially that Douglas, who was reported for rough conduct, had made contact with Merrett's shoulder.

But the AFL on Saturday released vision from a different camera angle which clearly showed Douglas' shoulder making contact with the top of Merrett's head.

The 22-year-old was slow to get to his feet and was bleeding from the mouth as the trainers escorted him off the ground.

A frustrated Merrett pleaded his case to continue playing but underwent a concussion test and was ruled out by club doctors.

AFL match review officer Michael Christian classified the offence as careless conduct with medium impact to the head.

Adelaide have until 11am on Monday to decider whether they will challenge Douglas' sanction at the tribunal on Tuesday night.

The Crows will be desperate to avoid losing further troops with Taylor Walker and Tom Lynch no certainty to return from injuries for Thursday night's grand final rematch against premiers Richmond.

Merrett, Essendon's 2016 best and fairest winner, was also concussed during off-season training and suffered blurred vision from a knock in last month's trial match against the Tigers.

Adelaide coach Don Pyke claimed after the game he had not seen the bump while Bombers coach John Worsfold was also reluctant to comment on the incident.

"I've seen him briefly and he's upbeat. He looks really well," Worsfold said.