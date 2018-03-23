Suns' Dew content ahead of AFL induction

History and circumstance is stacked against Gold Coast but rookie AFL coach Stuart Dew says he's seen enough to be confident before his first game in charge.

New Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew

The Suns play North Melbourne in Cairns on Saturday night and Dew has only asked for more of the same after two pre-season wins.

The no-fuss coach, who won premierships as a player with Port Adelaide and Hawthorn, will hand an AFL second chance to Carlton discard Nick Holman, who's one of three to make their club debut.

Holman was a surprise selection by Dew but has done enough to earn a spot on the bench for the clash at the steamy Cazalys Stadium.

Fremantle midfielder Lachie Weller and former Port forward Aaron Young will also play their first games for the Suns.

"We've done a fair bit of work over the last couple of months and this is the first opportunity. Two hours at the start of a long journey," Dew said.

"I'd just love to see them continue what they've done, what I've seen from day one is really great effort and consistency."

The Suns have never finished higher than 12th and will be up against it given their first 10 games are away from home as the Commonwealth Games takes over Metricon Stadium.

But impressive wins against Geelong and Brisbane showed the Suns' intention to pressure and defend at both ends of the park, with captain Tom Lynch sure that will translate to the tropics on Saturday night.

"There's been a bit of change ... that energy's really built over pre-season and now's the time to implement that positive momentum," he told reporters in Cairns.

North will bring 742 games of experience back into the group compared with the team that ran out in the final game of last season, with Jack Ziebell and Jarrad Waite among the inclusions.

Delisted by Hawthorn last year, Billy Hartung will make his club debut for the Kangaroos.