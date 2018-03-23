News

'S****ing myself': Taylor Walker reveals grand final woes
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Brennan headed to Human Rights Commission

AAP /

The Bulldogs have given up on heading to the Federal Court to free Katie Brennan for Saturday's AFLW grand final -- but she will head to the Australian Human Rights Commission to fight gender discrimination.

The Bulldogs spent several hours considering their options after Brennan's bid to overturn a two-game ban was dismissed by the AFL appeals board on Thursday.

Brennan remained insistent her tackle on Melbourne's Harriet Cordner last weekend was reasonable and did not warrant a suspension.

Because it was Brennan's second classifiable offence for the season, the penalty increased from a reprimand to a ban, which triggered the tribunal challenge in a bid to play in the grand final.

In the men's competition, the two charges would only attract a fine. The guidelines were changed for the women's league to avoid heavy fines on football salaries, which for some players fail to reach $10,000.

Deciding against a Federal Court appeal, Brennan will instead launch a separate challenge against the AFL to the Australian Human Rights Commission on gender discrimination grounds.

"I believe my tackle on Harriet Cordner was reasonable and I strongly disagree with the guilty finding," Brennan said in a statement on Friday.

Katie Brennan. Pic: Getty

"It is even more troubling to know that if I was a man playing in the AFL and was reported for the identical tackle, I would not have been suspended and I would be playing in a grand final tomorrow.

"The fight for gender equality is as every bit as important to me as the grand final and the decisions I have made reflect both of those priorities."

Brennan's and the Bulldogs will ask the Human Rights Commission to amend the differences between the AFLW and AFL regulations to ensure that in future, female players would not be more likely to be suspended than men for identical incidents.

Brennan will support her teammates from the sidelines at Ikon Park on Saturday.

"We are immensely proud of Katie and stand by her. Our team will be doing its best to repay her faith in them tomorrow," Bulldogs chief Ameet Bains said.

"We share Katie's view that her suspension was wrong and we will fully support her challenging the AFL Rules on the basis of gender discrimination."

with AAP

