Ryder turns the tables on gang with brave citizen's arrest

Port Adelaide ruckman Paddy Ryder has chased and apprehended a man who allegedly tried to break into his house.

Ryder and his brother reportedly chased three would-be burglars from his house in western Adelaide, following them in his car about 4.15am ACDT on Thursday.

The offenders crashed their car, which had allegedly been stolen earlier, in a nearby suburb.

Three men ran from the crashed car and the All Australian ruckman caught one and made a citizen's arrest.

The other two men remain at large.

Ryder drove the suspect back to his house, where police had been called.

"This has obviously been a traumatic experience for Patrick and his family," Port's general manager of football Chris Davies said in a statement.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with aggravated serious criminal trespass, illegal use of a motor vehicle, theft, and attempted serious criminal trespass.