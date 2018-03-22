AFL teams: Ablett, Naitanui in, Dangerfield out

Gary Ablett will make his long-awaited return to Geelong, but superstar teammate Patrick Dangerfield has been ruled out for their round-one AFL clash with Melbourne.

Dangerfield, having injured his hamstring during the Cats' final trial match, will miss another week, while skipper Joel Selwood will play his 250th game on Sunday at the MCG.

Melbourne have named veterans Nathan Jones (back) and Jordan Lewis (calf) in their extended squad but will be without Jack Viney (foot) and Tom McDonald (toe).

West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui will make his much-anticipated injury comeback when the Eagles host Sydney in their first match at the new Optus Stadium.

The Swans will be without important midfielder Dan Hannebery (calf) but Jarrad McVeigh has been named in their squad.

Essendon and Adelaide will both feature new faces in Friday night's clash at Etihad Stadium.

Star recruits Jake Stringer, Devon Smith and Adam Saad will make their first appearances in Bombers colours.

Bryce Gibbs is among five newcomers for the Crows who will be missing Taylor Walker (knee), Tom Lynch (side) and Brad Crouch (groin) from the team that was beaten in last year's grand final.

Former Hawthorn skipper Luke Hodge will line up for Brisbane against St Kilda alongside No.1 draft pick Cameron Rayner.

Jack Watts, Steven Motlop and Tom Rockliff are all set to debut in Port Adelaide colours against Fremantle on Saturday evening.

Cyril Rioli has also been named to line-up for Hawthorn against Collingwood, who will blood debutants Jaidyn Stephenson and Sam Murray.

ALL THE TEAMS

ROUND 1 TEAMS (ALL TIMES AEDT)

Richmond v Carlton

Thursday March 22 at MCG (7.25pm)

TIGERS

B: Rance, Astbury, Grimes

HB: Vlastuin, Short, B.Ellis

C: Grigg, Edwards, Cotchin

HF: Castagna, Graham, Townsend

F: Riewoldt, Caddy, Butler

FOLL: Nankervis, Lambert, Martin

I/C: Conca, Bolton, McIntosh, C.Ellis

EMG: Miles, Lloyd, Moore, Soldo

BLUES

B: Simpson, Jones, Marchbank

HB: Thomas, Weitering, Plowman

C: Mullett, Cripps, Murphy

HF: Fisher, Casboult, Garlett

F: Wright, Curnow, Silvagni

FOLL: Kreuzer, Kennedy, Petrevski-Seton

I/C: Byrne, Curnow, Dow, Lamb

EMG: O’Shea, McKay, Polson, Cuningham

Essendon v Adelaide Crows

Friday March 23 at Etihad Stadium (7.50pm)

BOMBERS

B - Dea, Hurley, Hartley

HB - Saad, Brown, Goddard

C - Zaharakis, Z. Merrett, Parish

HF - Stringer, Hooker, McDonald-Tipungwuti

F - Begley, Daniher, Stewart

FOLL - Bellchambers, Heppell, Smith

I/C - McGrath, Langford, Green, McKenna

EMG - J. Merrett, Redman, Baguley, McKernan

CROWS

B: Kelly, Talia, Hartigan

HB: Laird, Brown, Seedsman

C: Mackay, Sloane, Gibson

HF: Ellis-Yolmen, McGovern, Murphy

F: Bets, Jenkins, Fogarty

FOLL: Jacobs, Douglas, Crouch

I/C: Gibbs, Hampton, Atkins, Doedee

St Kilda v Brisbane Lions

Saturday March 24 at Etihad Stadium (3.35pm)

SAINTS

B: Geary, Brown, Roberton

HB: Webster, Carlisle, Savage

C: Sinclair, Armitage, Newnes

HF: Acres, McCartin, Billings

F: Gresham, Bruce, Membrey

I/C: Steele, Clark, Long, Stevens

EMG: Gilbert, Coffield, Marshall, Weller

LIONS

B: D.Rich, D.McStay, D.Gardiner

HB: L.Hodge, H.Andrews, A.Witherden

C: L.Taylor, D.Zorko, R.Lester

HF: C.Rayner, J.Walker, H.McCluggage

F: M.Robinson, E.Hipwood, C.Cameron

FOLL: S.Martin, J.Berry, D.Beams

I/C: A.Christensen, T.Bell, N.Robertson, S.Mayes

EMG: B.Keays, T.Cutler, C.Ballenden, O.McInerney

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

Saturday March 24 at Adelaide Oval (4.35pm)

POWER

B: Bonner, Jonas, Houston

HB: Byrne-Jones, Clurey, hartlett

C: Motlop, Ebert, Polec

HF: Boak, Watts, Wingard

F: Westhoff, Dixon, Rockliff

FOLL: Ryder, Powell-Pepper, Wines

I/C: Marshall, Howard, Barry, S.Gray

DOCKERS

B: Wilson, Johnson, Ryan

HB: Pearce, Pearce, Tucker

C: Langdon, Blakely, Sutcliffe

HF: Hill, Taberner, Ballantyne

F: Walters, McCarthy, Matera

FOLL: Sandilands, Fyfe, Mundy

I/C: Kersten, Neale, Brayshaw, Banfield

EMG: Hughes, Darcy, Crowden, Hamling

Hawthorn v Collingwood

Saturday March 24 at MCG (7.25pm)

HAWKS

B: James Frawley, Ben Stratton, Tim O’Brien

HB: Blake Hardwick, James Sicily, Ryan Burton

C: Ricky Henderson, Jaeger O’Meara, Isaac Smith

HF: Jack Gunston, Ryan Schoenmakers, Shaun Burgoyne

F: Paul Puopolo, Jarryd Roughead, Luke Breust

FOLL: Ben McEvoy, Tom Mitchell, Jarman Impey

I/C: Taylor Duryea, Liam Shiels, Daniel Howe, Cyril Rioli

EMG: Brendan Whitecross, Harry Morrison, Marc Pittonet, Conor Glass

MAGPIES

B: Sam Murray, Lynden Dunn, Brayden Maynard

HB: Tom Langdon, Darcy Moore, Jeremy Howe

C: Steele Sidebottom, Scott Pendlebury, Josh Smith

HF: Josh Thomas, Ben Reid, Will Hoskin-Elliott

F: Jaidyn Stephenson, Mason Cox, Ben Crocker

FOLL: Brodie Grundy, Adam Treloar, Taylor Adams

I/C: Jack Crisp, Travis Varcoe, Tom Phillips, James Aish

EMG: Chris Mayne, Tim Broomhead, Callum Brown, Brody Mihocek

Gold Coast Suns v North Melbourne

Saturday March 24 at Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns (7.25pm)

SUNS

B: Harbrow, Thompson, Joyce

HB: Rischitelli, May, Kolodjashnij

C: Weller, Lyons, Bowes

HF: Martin, Lynch, Young

F: Ainsworth, Day, Sexton

FOLL: Witts, Miller, Swallow

I/C: Holman, Fiorini, Macpherson, Rosa

EMG: Barlow, Leslie, Nicholls, Brodie

KANGAROOS

B: Williams, Thompson, McDonald

HB: Macmillan, Tarrant, Vickers-Willis

C: Davies-Uniacke, Jacobs, Hartung

HF: Atley, Waite, Ziebell

F: Turner, Brown, Hrovat

FOLL: Goldstein, Higgins, Cunnington

I/C: Clarke, Dumont, Anderson, Simpkin

EMG: Daw, Hibberd, Wood, Murphy

GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs

Sunday March 25 at UNSW Oval, Canberra (1.10pm)

GIANTS

B: Heath Shaw, Phil Davis, Sam Reid

HB: Aidan Corr, Nick Haynes, Adam Tomlinson

C: Lachie Whitfield, Stephen Coniglio, Jeremy Finlayson

HF: Toby Greene, Jeremy Cameron, Tim Taranto

F: Matt de Boer, Harry Himmelberg, Josh Kelly

FOL: Jonathon Patton, Dylan Shiel, Callan Ward

I/C (from): Dawson Simpson, Nick Shipley, Aiden Bonar, Rory Lobb, Brett Deledio, Daniel Lloyd, Lachlan Keeffe, Zac Langdon

BULLDOGS

B: Roberts, Cordy, Hunter

HB: Biggs, Naughton, Crozier

C: Suckling, Liberatore, Macrae

HF: Dale, Trengove, McLean

F: Dahlhaus, Wood, Johannisen

FOLL: Roughead, Bontempelli, Dunkley

I/C (from): Webb, Honeychurch, Gowers, Dickson, Williams, Daniel, English, Jong

Melbourne v Geelong Cats

Sunday March 25 at MCG (3.20pm)

DEMONS

B: Michael Hibberd, Jake Lever, Neville Jetta

HB: Jayden Hunt, Oscar McDonald, Nathan Jones

C: Bernie Vince, Jordan Lewis, Christian Salem

HF: Christian Petracca, Cam Pedersen, James Harmes

F: Bayley Fritsch, Jesse Hogan, Jeff Garlett

FOLL: Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver, Alex Neal-Bullen

I/C (from): Angus Brayshaw, Dom Tyson, Sam Frost, Jake Melksham, Mitch Hannan, Corey Maynard, Tom Bugg, Josh Wagner

CATS

B: J Kolodjashnij, H Taylor, Z Tuohy

HB: M Blicavs, T Stewart, J Bews

C: C Guthrie, J Selwood, M Duncan

HF: C Gregson, R Stanley, J Parsons

F: D Menzel, T Hawkins, B Parfitt

FOLL: Z Smith, G Ablett, S Menegola

I/C (from): C Constable, J Cunico, L Fogarty, Z Guthrie, T Kelly, J Murdoch, E Ratugolea, M O’Connor

West Coast Eagles v Sydney Swans

Sunday March 25 at Optus Stadium (7.20pm)

EAGLES

B: Sheppard, Barrass, Hurn

HB: Duggan, McGovern, Yeo

C: Masten, Redden, Jetts

HF: Cripps, Waterman, Sheed

F: Lycett, Darling, LeCras

FOLL: Naitanui, Shuey, Gaff

I/C (from): Ryan, Venables, Watson, Nelson, Schofield, Ainsworth, Hutchings, McInnes

SWANS

B: Smith, Grundy, Melican

HB: Mills, Rampe, Newman

C: Jones, Kennedy, Lloyd

HF: Hewett, Reid, Towers

F: Papley, Franklin, Jack

FOLL: Sinclair, Parker, Heeney

I/C (from): Cunningham, Florent, Foote, Fox, Hayward, Marsh, McVeigh, Robinson