West Coast's Naitanui in AFL return

West Coast coach Adam Simpson says Nic Naitanui will go "full bore" when the star ruckman makes his long-awaited AFL return in Sunday's clash with Sydney at Optus Stadium.

Naitanui has trained strongly in recent weeks, with Simpson confirming the 2012 All-Australian will play against Sydney as long as there are no injury setbacks at Thursday's closed training session.

Simpson later named him in the ruck when West Coast's 25-man squad was revealed.

It will be Naitanui's first AFL match since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in round 22, 2016.

His minutes will be managed against the Swans.

But Simpson said his star charge wouldn't hold back on the field.

"He traditionally hasn't played every minute of the game. That's all part of the management and how we get him back to full match conditioning," Simpson said.

"But when he's on the ground, he'll go full bore."

Simpson urged fans to be patient with Naitanui, saying the 27-year-old needed time to find his feet again.

"There's been a lot of change since the last time he's played. It's been a full season," Simpson said.

"There's been some rule changes that he hasn't had to deal with as a ruckman. That's all exciting.

"I think we've got to be a little bit patient about what he's going to deliver. But the fact he's in the side, we all walk a bit taller. But it's not all about Nic."

Simpson is set to hand debuts to Liam Ryan, Jake Waterman and Daniel Venables after including them all in his 25-man squad.

Francis Watson and Brayden Ainsworth are also chances to debut after being named on the extended interchange bench.

Willie Rioli won't be among the debutants, with the goalsneak needing more time to build up his fitness after copping minor knee and ankle injuries during the pre-season.