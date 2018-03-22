New Bomber trio to fly high in AFL round 1

Essendon will unleash their three marquee trade signings - Jake Stringer, Devon Smith and Adam Saad - on Friday night as they look to start their AFL season by bringing down minor premiers Adelaide.

Jake Stringer will make his Essendon debut against Adelaide on Friday.

The attack-minded trio were brought in by John Worsfold in the off-season to bring forward their premiership aspirations as the fallen heavyweights begin their first season clear of any trace of the club's drugs saga.

And they're all ready to go, with Worsfold hailing their pre-season efforts.

The commitment to the cause of Stringer, a 2016 premier with the Western Bulldogs, was particularly noteworthy to Worsfold.

"He's been an awesome attribute around the club," he said.

"He offers up a lot when we talk about how we want to play and what we could face. He's got a strong opinion on all that and that's been really good to see that he's felt comfortable in the group to speak up."

Worsfold said both Stringer and Smith, from GWS Giants, would be given the opportunity to impress across the midfield and forward line in the season's early rounds.

Saad was praised for his "offensive rebound and defensive tightness".

Tom Bellchambers and Dyson Heppell did little work on the track on Thursday but Worsfold downplayed that as a normal part of their pre-match routines.

Travis Colyer and Orazio Fantasia have been ruled out but Darcy Parish has overcome pre-season soreness and will be named for the mouth-watering Etihad Stadium clash.

"We want to start on a great note," Worsfold said.

That might not mean winning.

The 49-year-old was cautious of ramped-up expectations ahead of their season opener with the Crows - premiership favourites and a team they haven't gotten within seven goals of in three years.

"Adelaide were in the grand final last year. It doesn't really matter what (our) history with them is, they're a great test for us first up," he said.

"Our aim is to go out and show each other the stuff we've ben training and playing and put our best foot forward.

"Whatever the outcome is, from that we get to see how it stacks up against Adelaide."

While the Bombers' recruitment has been forward-focused, it's their defence that will be most hotly tested against the Crows.

Against last year's best offensive side, Worsfold is keen to see a reduced score against.

"We were ranked 12th for scores against last year and thats not good enough," he said.

"That's not going to cut it as a team that wants to win finals."