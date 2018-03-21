Joel Selwood set to notch 250th AFL game

News

The hard-as-nails midfielder is set to play his 250th game on Sunday when the Cats kick off their season against Melbourne at the MCG.

And it's safe to guess that if a tribute video is produced, it probably won't be for the squeamish.

One of the most-accomplished players of his generation, Selwood has become renowned for his demolition-derby approach to the game.

That his local newspaper has incorporated head bandages into a promotion celebrating the milestone says it all.

And Selwood admits it has been tough for those closest to him.

"I thought that it was (fine) until probably last year," he told reporters on Wednesday in Geelong.

"I had a concussion down here, and it was the first time that mum and (partner) Brit have become quite emotional at the footy. That's when I probably started thinking about people more.

"It's funny that, 250 games, you get remembered for something like that.

"It's been a part of the journey and I've got to smile at it and enjoy it because it's been a hell of a ride so far."

Asked about his resilience, Selwood alluded to former teammate Tom Lonergan's comeback from lifesaving emergency surgery to have a kidney removed after a sickening on-field collision.

"Seeing him get dressed each day and pull off that top, you'd see the big scar on his chest," Selwood said.

"You scratch your head and you go 'you probably shouldn't still be playing'.

"It makes it easy to go out and just want to do your best."

A three-time premiership player and six-time All-Australian, Selwood will form part of a superstar Geelong midfield this season alongside Patrick Dangerfield and Gary Ablett.

The return of dual Brownlow Medallist Ablett to Kardinia Park had been spoken about for years, but Selwood admits he had never thought it would come to fruition.

"I've seen what he's given the boys through the pre-season ... and if Gaz wasn't even to play a game, that would nearly be enough," Selwood said.

