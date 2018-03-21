Blockbuster round of AFL action on Seven

The AFL season returns Thursday night as the reigning premiers Richmond unfurl the flag before taking on the Blues at the MCG.

It’s a blockbuster round of footy including Essendon v Adelaide on Friday night, Hawthorn v Collingwood on Saturday night and Melbourne v Geelong on Sunday.

AFLW Grand Final is LIVE Saturday afternoon on 7 and 7mate as the Bulldogs face last year’s Grand Finalists Brisbane.

Game Day returns on Sunday as Hamish McLachlan hosts Jimmy Bartel, Daisy Pearce and David Zaharakis.

Talking Footy returns Monday on 7mate as Darce, BT, Duck and Sam McClure dissect all the weekend’s footy news and issues.

Bruce McAvaney hosts Seven’s Saturday Arvo Racing coverage of the $3.5 million Golden Slipper as favourites Sunlight and Written By battle it out.

BROADCAST TIMES

THURSDAY MARCH 22

AFL - Richmond V Carlton

Sydney 7.00pm – 10.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 7.00pm – 10.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 6.00pm – 9.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 6.30pm – 10.00pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 4.00pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Richmond special: Don’t Believe in Never

Sydney 10.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 10.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 9.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 10.00pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate

FRIDAY MARCH 23

Friday Countdown (Pre-game show)

Sydney 7.00pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 7.00pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Brisbane 6.00pm – 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 6.30pm – 7.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Perth 4.00pm – 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate

AFL - Essendon v Adelaide

Sydney 7.30pm – 11.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 7.30pm – 11.00pm LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 6.30pm – 10.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 7.00pm – 10.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 4.30pm – 8.00pm LIVE on 7mate

SATURDAY MARCH 24

Rosehill – Golden Slipper / Mornington Cup

Sydney 12.00pm – 5.00pm LIVE on Channel 7

Melbourne 12.00pm – 5.00pm LIVE on 7TWO

Brisbane 11.00am – 4.00pm LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 11.30am – 4.30pm LIVE on 7TWO

Perth 9.00am – 2.00pm LIVE on 7TWO

AFLW Pre-Game Show

Sydney 11.30am – 12.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 11.30am – 12.00pm LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 10.30am – 11.00am LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 11.00am – 11.30am LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 8.30am – 9.00am LIVE on 7mate

AFLW Grand Final – Western Bulldogs v Brisbane Lions

Sydney 12.00pm – 3.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 12.00pm – 3.00pm LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 11.00am – 2.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 11.30am –2.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 9.00am – 12.00pm LIVE on 7mate

AFL - St Kilda v Brisbane

Brisbane 2.30am – 5.30pm LIVE on 7mate

AFL - Port Adelaide v Fremantle

Adelaide 4.00pm – 6.50pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 1.30pm – 4.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

AFL - Gold Coast Suns v North Melbourne

Brisbane 6.00pm – 9.00pm LIVE on 7mate

The Kick

Sydney 6.30pm – 7.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 6.30pm – 7.00pm LIVE on Channel 7

AFL – Hawthorn v Collingwood

Sydney 7.00pm – 10.30pm LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 7.00pm – 10.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

Adelaide 6.50pm – 10.00pm LIVE on Channel 7

Perth 4.00pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate

SUNDAY MARCH 25

AFL Game Day

Sydney 10.00am – 11.30am LIVE on 7mate

Melbourne 10.00am – 11.30am LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 10.00am – 11.30am LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 10.00am – 11.30am on Channel 7

Perth 10.00am – 11.30am on Channel 7

Commonwealth Games – Preview Show, Episode 5

Sydney 2.00pm – 2.30pm on Channel 7

Melbourne 11.30am – 12.00pm on Channel 7

Brisbane 2.00pm – 2.30pm on Channel 7

Adelaide 11.30am – 12.00pm on Channel 7

Perth 3.30pm – 4.00pm on Channel 7

AFL – GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs

Sydney 1.00pm – 4.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Sunday Soapbox

Melbourne 2.30pm – 3.00pm LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 1.30pm – 2.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 2.00pm – 2.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

AFL – Melbourne v Geelong

Melbourne 3.00pm - 6.00pm LIVE on Channel 7

Brisbane 2.00pm – 5.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 2.30pm – 5.30pm LIVE on Channel 7

AFL – West Coast Eagles v Sydney Swans

Sydney 7.00pm – 10.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Perth 4.00pm – 7.00pm LIVE on Channel 7

Gymnastics – 2018 Apparatus World Cup

Sydney 12.00pm – 2.00pm on 7TWO

Melbourne 12.00pm – 2.00pm on 7TWO

Brisbane 12.00pm – 2.00pm on 7TWO

Adelaide 12.00pm – 2.00pm on 7TWO

Perth 12.00pm – 2.00pm on 7TWO

MONDAY MARCH 26

Talking Footy

Melbourne 7.30pm – 9.00pm LIVE on 7mate

Adelaide 7.30pm – 9.00pm on 7mate

Perth 7.30pm – 9.00pm on 7mate

TUESDAY MARCH 27

Talking Footy (Episode 1 - Encore)

Sydney 12.00am – 1.30am on Channel 7

Melbourne 12.00am – 1.30am on Channel 7

Brisbane 12.00am – 1.30am on Channel 7

Adelaide 12.00am – 1.30am on Channel 7

Perth 12.00am – 1.30am on Channel 7