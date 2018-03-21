Blockbuster round of AFL action on Seven

The AFL season returns Thursday night as the reigning premiers Richmond unfurl the flag before taking on the Blues at the MCG.
It’s a blockbuster round of footy including Essendon v Adelaide on Friday night, Hawthorn v Collingwood on Saturday night and Melbourne v Geelong on Sunday.
AFLW Grand Final is LIVE Saturday afternoon on 7 and 7mate as the Bulldogs face last year’s Grand Finalists Brisbane.
Game Day returns on Sunday as Hamish McLachlan hosts Jimmy Bartel, Daisy Pearce and David Zaharakis.
Talking Footy returns Monday on 7mate as Darce, BT, Duck and Sam McClure dissect all the weekend’s footy news and issues.
Bruce McAvaney hosts Seven’s Saturday Arvo Racing coverage of the $3.5 million Golden Slipper as favourites Sunlight and Written By battle it out.
BROADCAST TIMES
THURSDAY MARCH 22
AFL - Richmond V Carlton
Sydney 7.00pm – 10.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Melbourne 7.00pm – 10.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane 6.00pm – 9.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 6.30pm – 10.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
Perth 4.00pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Richmond special: Don’t Believe in Never
Sydney 10.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Melbourne 10.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane 9.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 10.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
Perth 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate
FRIDAY MARCH 23
Friday Countdown (Pre-game show)
Sydney 7.00pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Melbourne 7.00pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Brisbane 6.00pm – 6.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 6.30pm – 7.00pm LIVE on 7mate
Perth 4.00pm – 4.30pm LIVE on 7mate
AFL - Essendon v Adelaide
Sydney 7.30pm – 11.00pm LIVE on 7mate
Melbourne 7.30pm – 11.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane 6.30pm – 10.00pm LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 7.00pm – 10.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Perth 4.30pm – 8.00pm LIVE on 7mate
SATURDAY MARCH 24
Rosehill – Golden Slipper / Mornington Cup
Sydney 12.00pm – 5.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
Melbourne 12.00pm – 5.00pm LIVE on 7TWO
Brisbane 11.00am – 4.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
Adelaide 11.30am – 4.30pm LIVE on 7TWO
Perth 9.00am – 2.00pm LIVE on 7TWO
AFLW Pre-Game Show
Sydney 11.30am – 12.00pm LIVE on 7mate
Melbourne 11.30am – 12.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane 10.30am – 11.00am LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 11.00am – 11.30am LIVE on Channel 7
Perth 8.30am – 9.00am LIVE on 7mate
AFLW Grand Final – Western Bulldogs v Brisbane Lions
Sydney 12.00pm – 3.00pm LIVE on 7mate
Melbourne 12.00pm – 3.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane 11.00am – 2.00pm LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 11.30am –2.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Perth 9.00am – 12.00pm LIVE on 7mate
AFL - St Kilda v Brisbane
Brisbane 2.30am – 5.30pm LIVE on 7mate
AFL - Port Adelaide v Fremantle
Adelaide 4.00pm – 6.50pm LIVE on Channel 7
Perth 1.30pm – 4.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
AFL - Gold Coast Suns v North Melbourne
Brisbane 6.00pm – 9.00pm LIVE on 7mate
The Kick
Sydney 6.30pm – 7.00pm LIVE on 7mate
Melbourne 6.30pm – 7.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
AFL – Hawthorn v Collingwood
Sydney 7.00pm – 10.30pm LIVE on 7mate
Melbourne 7.00pm – 10.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
Adelaide 6.50pm – 10.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
Perth 4.00pm – 7.30pm LIVE on 7mate
SUNDAY MARCH 25
AFL Game Day
Sydney 10.00am – 11.30am LIVE on 7mate
Melbourne 10.00am – 11.30am LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane 10.00am – 11.30am LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 10.00am – 11.30am on Channel 7
Perth 10.00am – 11.30am on Channel 7
Commonwealth Games – Preview Show, Episode 5
Sydney 2.00pm – 2.30pm on Channel 7
Melbourne 11.30am – 12.00pm on Channel 7
Brisbane 2.00pm – 2.30pm on Channel 7
Adelaide 11.30am – 12.00pm on Channel 7
Perth 3.30pm – 4.00pm on Channel 7
AFL – GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs
Sydney 1.00pm – 4.00pm LIVE on 7mate
Sunday Soapbox
Melbourne 2.30pm – 3.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane 1.30pm – 2.00pm LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 2.00pm – 2.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
AFL – Melbourne v Geelong
Melbourne 3.00pm - 6.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane 2.00pm – 5.00pm LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 2.30pm – 5.30pm LIVE on Channel 7
AFL – West Coast Eagles v Sydney Swans
Sydney 7.00pm – 10.00pm LIVE on 7mate
Perth 4.00pm – 7.00pm LIVE on Channel 7
Gymnastics – 2018 Apparatus World Cup
Sydney 12.00pm – 2.00pm on 7TWO
Melbourne 12.00pm – 2.00pm on 7TWO
Brisbane 12.00pm – 2.00pm on 7TWO
Adelaide 12.00pm – 2.00pm on 7TWO
Perth 12.00pm – 2.00pm on 7TWO
MONDAY MARCH 26
Talking Footy
Melbourne 7.30pm – 9.00pm LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide 7.30pm – 9.00pm on 7mate
Perth 7.30pm – 9.00pm on 7mate
TUESDAY MARCH 27
Talking Footy (Episode 1 - Encore)
Sydney 12.00am – 1.30am on Channel 7
Melbourne 12.00am – 1.30am on Channel 7
Brisbane 12.00am – 1.30am on Channel 7
Adelaide 12.00am – 1.30am on Channel 7
Perth 12.00am – 1.30am on Channel 7