News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Blockbuster round of AFL action on Seven
Blockbuster round of AFL action on Seven
Joel Selwood is preparing to play Melbourne in Geelong's season opener, marking his 250th AFL game.
Joel Selwood set to notch 250th AFL game

AFL footy boss wants return of big forwards

Roger Vaughan
AAP /

Steve Hocking is with the purists - he'd love to see the AFL key forwards take more marks and kick more goals.

Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
2:14

Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
0322_1800_vic_katie
0:31

Katie Brennan's appeal fails
Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
1:40

Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
0322_1600_nat-AFL
0:30

Hannebery, McVeigh set for Sydney opener against West Coast
0322_1130_nat_afl
1:23

Richmond set to face off against Carlton in AFL opener
Joel Selwood celebrates milestone
2:01

Joel Selwood celebrates milestone
0322_0500_nat_
0:31

Appeal launched for Katie Brennan
0321_1130_nat_AFL
1:03

AFL season opener
0321_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Two game ban stands for Katie Brennan
0320_1800_vic_bulldogs
1:00

Luke Beveridge says fabricated article has thrown his team off focus
0320_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Katie Brennan pleads with tribunal
0319_0600_nat_AFLW
0:17

Collingwood pull off a stunning victory over Adelaide
 

But the AFL football operations manager says as the game keeps evolving, rival coaches are keen to "stretch" the ground out and use other paths to goal.

"What would the fans like? What would the purists like? They'd like to see (Geelong's) Tom Hawkins sit at full-forward and take 10 marks, kick five and not leave the goalsquare," Hocking said.

"Potentially the game might come back to that."

Asked if he would like to see that, Hocking replied: "of course I do".

BUCKLE UP: Blockbuster opening round of AFL LIVE on Seven

MIXING IT UP: Secret training planned as Crows change travel routine

It was also pointed out at a media briefing on Wednesday that last year's grand finalists Adelaide and preliminary finalists GWS had several key forwards in their teams.

But rather than the big full-forwards kicking bags from the goalsquare, it is clear the trend is for top midfielders such as Dustin Martin, Patrick Dangerfield and Nat Fyfe to rotate through attack and try to isolate opposition defenders.

Will a Hawkins-like player star in the future? Pic: Getty

It is a tactic Geelong used to devastating effect twice last season with Dangerfield.

"If you watch the (pre-season), there is clearly some stuff going on at clubs, where they're trying to stretch the ground out," Hocking said.

"I don't think I've seen as many torpedoes in a game ... it's back in vogue.

"I think we'll see players like Martin, Fyfe, Dangerfield playing forward more.

"It will be really interesting to see how the clubs adapt."

Since becoming the AFL football boss late last year, Hocking has made a big impact, quickly.

The former Geelong football boss has overhauled the tribunal system and on Wednesday confirmed that the AFL will set up a competition committee to oversee all its major football decisions.

A key item for the new committee, nicknamed the super group, will be how the game is played.

Ongoing concerns about congestion inevitably fuel a fierce debate around suggestions that players need to be restricted to zones on the ground.

"I would like to see a game that's really pure," Hocking said.

"How do you manage the game and decision making around that, so it's as pure as it can be?

"When I talk about pure, I love going to the football and watching the elite players play to the best of their ability and take the game on.

"They have a real love for the game and they're not becoming robots in the way they play - they're playing with a freedom within the game."

The AFL has already recruited David Rath from Hawthorn to work on game analysis.

Hocking said the league is well down the track in recruiting another person from a club to help Rath.

"We want to get ahead of the game," Hocking said.

Back To Top