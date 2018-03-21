Dogs appeal Brennan's AFLW grand-final ban

Katie Brennan's hopes of playing in the AFLW grand final rest on a last-ditch appeal, likely to focus on a discrepancy in penalties between male and female players.

The Western Bulldogs' skipper will front the AFL appeals board on Thursday afternoon to try to clear her name for Saturday's decider against Brisbane at Ikon Park.

Brennan's suspension for rough conduct was upheld on Tuesday night in an emotional hearing.

The three-member tribunal jury found Brennan guilty of rough conduct over her sling tackle on Harriet Cordner during the Dogs' tense final-round win against Melbourne.

Her unsuccessful visit to the tribunal meant the suspension was increased from one to two games.

But the key is one of the AFLW's biggest stars missing the season decider.

The Bulldogs' appeal is almost certain to address the fact that had Brennan been playing in the men's league, she would not have been rubbed out for the grand final.

Brennan's tackle on Cordner was classified as low impact, high contact and careless conduct.

As it was Brennan's second classifiable offence for the season, the penalty increased from a reprimand to a one-game ban which triggered the tribunal challenge.

In the men's competition, the two charges would still only attract a fine.

The outcome is effectively the result of attempts to prevent AFLW players, who are considerably lower paid than their male counterparts, facing financial sanctions.

"There's no doubt that moving forward, we'll have to look at that," AFL football operations manager Steve Hocking said on Wednesday.

"In saying that, you have a situation where Katie has ... a range of opportunities to get off that charge.

"The other part to consider in all of this is the (AFL players' union) were very strong on the fact that a fine system wouldn't work in that competition.

"It landed where it is with their involvement - what changes that is the grand final."

Cordner was shaken but able to play out the game after landing heavily in the Brennan tackle.

Brennan's advocate Sam Norton argued the tackle did not constitute excessive force.

The tribunal jury was not convinced, finding Brennan guilty after 22 minutes of deliberation.

Norton was also unsuccessful in attempting to have Brennan's penalty reduced on the basis of exceptional and compelling circumstances.

Brennan, who has been one of the leading faces of AFLW, was visibly emotional when her verdict was handed down.

"I'm gutted with the decision but I'll support the club in whatever they choose to do going forward," she said in a brief statement after the hearing.