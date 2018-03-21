Crows' debutant 'crazy', says Betts

Adelaide's looming AFL debutant, Darcy Fogarty, has been labelled "crazy" by his esteemed teammate Eddie Betts.

The decorated Betts suggested the 18-year-old Fogarty, who will make his debut for the Crows against Essendon on Friday night, suffers from white-line fever.

Fogarty and defender Tom Doedee have been told they will make their AFL debuts against the Bombers.

Fogarty was selected with Adelaide's first pick at last year's national draft.

The key forward is earmarked to fill the void left by the absence of captain Taylor Walker, who will miss the season-opener because of a foot injury.

"Big Fog, he is an absolute beast," Betts told Adelaide radio station 5AA on Wednesday.

"When Tex (Walker) got to the club, he weighed 72 kilograms and Darcy is weighing nearly 96 or 97.

"He has got that power.

"And when he steps over the white line, he is crazy ... he is going to be great for us."

Doedee, 21, was recruited by Adelaide in the 2015 national draft and will be deployed in defence against Essendon.

"He is a great marking defender and reads the play really well," Betts said.