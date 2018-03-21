News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Liam Picken of the Western Bulldogs is sidelined indefinitely due to concussion.
Dogs preach caution on Picken AFL return
Bulldogs appeal Brennan's AFLW ban
Dogs appeal Brennan's AFLW grand-final ban

Crows' debutant 'crazy', says Betts

Steve Larkin
AAP /

Adelaide's looming AFL debutant, Darcy Fogarty, has been labelled "crazy" by his esteemed teammate Eddie Betts.

Bulldogs will assess position on Brennan's appeal dismissal - Gordon
0:26

Bulldogs will assess position on Brennan's appeal dismissal - Gordon
Can the Tigers bag up the Blues?
1:01

Can the Tigers bag up the Blues?
AFL Round 1 Fixtures
0:46

AFL Round 1 Fixtures
Brennan suspension upheld
0:56

Brennan suspension upheld
0321_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Two game ban stands for Katie Brennan
0320_1800_vic_bulldogs
1:00

Luke Beveridge says fabricated article has thrown his team off focus
Aldridge scores 19 in 4th to fuel Spurs past Golden State
1:27

Aldridge scores 19 in 4th to fuel Spurs past Golden State
0320_0500_nat_AFL
0:32

Katie Brennan pleads with tribunal
0319_0600_nat_AFLW
0:17

Collingwood pull off a stunning victory over Adelaide
Tigers upset Billy Slaters 300th game
1:29

Tigers upset Billy Slater's 300th game
0317_1800_wa_dockers
1:52

Most brutal and courageous contest in AFLW history
0317_1800_sa_crouch
1:07

Brad Crouch may not be fit to play round one
 

The decorated Betts suggested the 18-year-old Fogarty, who will make his debut for the Crows against Essendon on Friday night, suffers from white-line fever.

Fogarty and defender Tom Doedee have been told they will make their AFL debuts against the Bombers.

Fogarty was selected with Adelaide's first pick at last year's national draft.

Fogarty is 'crazy', says Betts. Pic: Getty

The key forward is earmarked to fill the void left by the absence of captain Taylor Walker, who will miss the season-opener because of a foot injury.

"Big Fog, he is an absolute beast," Betts told Adelaide radio station 5AA on Wednesday.

"When Tex (Walker) got to the club, he weighed 72 kilograms and Darcy is weighing nearly 96 or 97.

"He has got that power.

"And when he steps over the white line, he is crazy ... he is going to be great for us."

Doedee, 21, was recruited by Adelaide in the 2015 national draft and will be deployed in defence against Essendon.

"He is a great marking defender and reads the play really well," Betts said.

Back To Top