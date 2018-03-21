Dow among four new Blues for AFL opener

Carlton will blood top draft pick Paddy Dow among four newcomers for their AFL season opener against reigning premiers Richmond.

Carlton's top draft pick Paddy Dow will make his AFL debut in their season-opener against Richmond.

Coach Brendon Bolton says 18-year-old Dow is a certain starter for Thursday night's clash at the MCG along with recruits Jarrod Garlett, Matthew Kennedy and Aaron Mullett.

"It's a pretty special day for our footy club and particularly those four," Bolton said on Wednesday.

"We think they'll all add some excitement to our group.

"Matty Kennedy has shown that he can win the contested footy. We know we've been trying to build some depth in that area over the last few years so he adds that layer to us.

"Aaron Mullett provides some really good run and he's got a penetrating left foot so we're really optimistic they'll both add something."

Ruckman Matthew Kreuzer (ankle) and exciting midfielder Sam Petrevski-Seton (quad) have overcome pre-season niggles and have also been confirmed to face the Tigers.

More than 90,000 fans are expected to pack into the MCG to watch Richmond launch their premiership defence.

With plenty of young talent and a more settled list at their disposal after a lengthy rebuild, the Blues are bullish they can improve on last season's 16th-placed finish.

An opening-round victory remains a big ask considering the Blues haven't beaten their old foes since the 2013 elimination final.

Not to mention a certain Dustin Martin - indisputably the game's best player, having achieved an unprecedented Brownlow, Norm Smith and premiership trifecta last season.

Young midfielder Ed Curnow may again be used in a tagging role, having helped to curb Martin before suffering a season-ending throat injury last time the two sides met.

"(Martin's) a difficult player to stop," Bolton said.

"He's won every accolade there is in footy over the last 12 months.

"We'll watch the game and make an assessment. There'll be times where he gets going and we might have to try and shut it down but we'll go in pretty open-minded, I reckon."