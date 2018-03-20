AFL continues push for Lions upgrade

Brisbane captain Dayne Beams says a new training facility will be the finishing touch required to return the AFL club to its glory days.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan was in Brisbane on Tuesday to continue talks with the Queensland government about a proposed joint training and playing facility for the Lions' men's and women's teams.

Football optimism is high in Brisbane, as punters prepare for the women's second-straight AFLW grand final and Luke Hodge's club debut against St Kilda within a few hours on Saturday in Melbourne.

McLachlan hopes to translate that feel-good factor into funding to secure the women's boutique stadium to complete the Lions' Springfield training and administration base in Brisbane's southwest.

Beams said last year's wooden spooners weren't looking for excuses, but was adamant a new facility would set the club up for success to match their run of flags from 2001-03.

The former Collingwood premiership winner has experienced life on the other side of the equation and admits there had been element of shock when he arrived in 2015 at the Lions.

"I think we do a great job with what we've got," the skipper said.

"But we're all about winning premierships and, in this game, how even it is, things like facilities can be marginal but I believe it'd help us go the next level as a club."

"Retention's always been an issue at the club ... an announcement on a facility would certainly help keep people at the club and attract them."

Coach Chris Fagan had to scrap training sessions when park football grounds they were scheduled to use flooded during Brisbane's summer storm season.

His vision is for a new facility complete with artificial turf and a place to integrate fully with the women's club.

"If we had that facility, we'd be masters of our own destiny," he said.

"I'd like to think we aren't relying on that (to recruit and retain players), but it's one of those add-on things that will help."