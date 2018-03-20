Swans welcome possible Nic Nat return

Sydney vice-captain Dane Rampe has welcomed the likely return of West Coast star Nic Naitanui for Sunday's opening round AFL clash in Perth.

But the Swans have yet to quiz his former teammate and ruck colleague, Dean Cox, who now works as Sydney's ruck coach.

Athletic Eagles ruckman Naitanui missed all of last season with a knee injury, but has come through a WAFL practice match and game simulation.

"Hopefully he does get a return because it's exciting to see him play and we always love playing on the best players in the game and he's definitely one of them," Rampe said.

Cox, who shared the rucking duties with Naitanui in his last few seasons at West Coast, joined the Swans late last year.

Rampe expects the players to try and tap into Cox's knowledge of the Eagles, where he was ruck coach until joining the Swans.

"I'm sure 'Horse' (Swans head coach John Longmire) will be in his ear all week," Rampe said.

"But as for players we'll get into him a bit later in the week.

"Once we get the matchups right and know what we're doing structurally, there will be more interest.

'One thing Cox is unlikely to be able to help them with is knowledge of Optus Stadium, which will stage its first AFL match.

"There's a little element of the unknown, apparently the light is pretty incredible," Rampe said.

"I think we're going for a training jog on the Saturday before the game, but as for the crowd you can't prepare for that.

"We're expecting a challenge from not only the Eagles, but the crowd as well."

He said former Eagles ruckman Callum Sinclair, who hurt an ankle in a pre-season match, had declared himself fit to play on Sunday.

The Eagles will be without star key forward Josh Kennedy.

"Kennedy is a big loss for them, but in saying that (Mark) LeCras and (Jack) Darling and even (Elliot) Yeo, if he goes forward they are all pretty dynamic down there and pretty dangerous threats," Rampe said.

"Just because there's no Kennedy doesn't mean we're taking our job any lighter."

While they are looking forward rather than back, Sydney are fiercely determined to avoid a repeat of last year's 0-6 start.

"In light of what happened last year we just want to start as strong as we can," Rampe said.

"Although it's a new year we're not going to get caught out."