News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Swans welcome possible Nic Nat AFL return
Swans welcome possible Nic Nat return
Daniel Talia says the Crows' reply to the 2017 grand final loss will show at the AFL season's start.
Crows face early AFL season test: Talia

Dogs AFLW star Brennan guilty at tribunal

Michael Ramsey
AAP /

A devastated Katie Brennan is set to miss the AFLW grand final with the Western Bulldogs skipper's suspension upheld by the tribunal.

0320_1800_vic_bulldogs
1:00

Luke Beveridge says fabricated article has thrown his team off focus
0319_0600_nat_AFLW
0:17

Collingwood pull off a stunning victory over Adelaide
0317_1800_wa_dockers
1:52

Most brutal and courageous contest in AFLW history
0317_1800_sa_crouch
1:07

Brad Crouch may not be fit to play round one
0316_1800_wa_surgery
1:58

Eagles deny Josh Kennedy's leg surgery will delay comeback
0316_1130_nat_AFL
0:43

Swans gear up for Round One
0315_1800_wa_AFL
1:48

Opposition clubs lining up to steal Jeremy Mcgovern from the Eagles
0315_1800_MEL-AFL
1:54

Captains tip Brownlow, Premiership favourites
0315_1600_nat-AFL
0:34

AFL skippers tip GWS, Sydney to lead Premiership battle
0314_0500_nat_AFL
0:30

Bontempelli ready for Bulldogs' 'mongrel'
Which AFL Captain would plan the best footy trip?
0:58

Which AFL Captain would plan the best footy trip?
INs and OUTs: GWS Giants
0:54

INs and OUTs: GWS Giants
 

The four-member jury on Tuesday night found Brennan guilty of rough conduct over her sling tackle on Harriet Cordner during the Dogs' tense final-round win against Melbourne.

Her suspension has been increased to two games, including Saturday's decider against Brisbane at Princes Park in Melbourne.

The Bulldogs will now weigh up whether to mount a further challenge before the AFL Appeals Board on Thursday evening.

Brennan, who did not take questions from waiting media, was in tears as she made a brief statement after the hearing.

"I'm gutted with the decision but I'll support the club in whatever they choose to do going forward," she said.

"We've proved that the girls don't need myself out on the field to win games and I'll back them 100 per cent and also be able to play a really important role on gameday."

Cordner was shaken but able to play out the game after she was awarded a free kick, with the tackle classified as low impact, high contact and careless conduct.

Brennan's advocate Sam Norton did not dispute those elements but argued the Bulldogs forward's actions weren't unreasonable under the high-pressure circumstances.

AFL legal counsel Andrew Woods argued that Brennan had used excessive force in bringing Cordner to the ground.

The jury found Brennan guilty after 22 minutes of deliberation.

Norton subsequently tried to have Brennan's penalty reduced on the basis of exceptional and compelling circumstances.

"Her role in the establishment of this league should not be underestimated," Norton said.

"It's submitted, in effect, that she is a trailblazer."

Norton said it would be a "cruel blow" for the Bulldogs to again face a grand final without their captain, referring to Bob Murphy's injury-enforced absence in their 2016 premiership triumph.

But tribunal chair Ross Howie described this argument as irrelevant, and the jury ruled in favour of upholding the two-week ban.

The offence would have drawn a reprimand on its own, but it was Brennan's second classifiable offence of the season, which increased the penalty.

Back To Top