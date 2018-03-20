Port earmark Bonner for AFL season opener

Port Adelaide have earmarked emerging talent Riley Bonner to fill the void created by Jasper Pittard's injury for their AFL premiership season opener.

Pittard will miss Saturday's Adelaide Oval fixture against Fremantle because of a hamstring strain, with 21-year-old Bonner expected to take his halfback spot.

Power captain Travis Boak says Bonner has impressed during a standout pre-season.

"He is going to be a fantastic player for our side," Boak said.

"What he adds is a lot of composure through that halfback line and a beautiful kick.

"And he loves to take the game on; you have got to have those players coming off halfback that really want to create.

"Jasper is certainly one of those and I think he (Bonner) is going to be fantastic."

Bonner has played only four AFL games since being recruited at the 2015 national draft.

"He has already got that composure and awareness around him," Boak said.

"When he does have the ball he has got a lot of time and makes a really good decision - and for someone who has only played a few games of footy, that is outstanding.

"And it's only going to get better the more he plays."

Boak forecast a tough selection meeting at Port to pick a round one side expected to include three top recruits - Jack Watts, Steven Motlop and Tom Rockliff.

"It's going to be pretty tough for (coach) Kenny (Hinkley) ... we have pretty much got a full list to choose from so there will be some unlucky guys to miss out," Boak said.

"This is the position we want to be in. The competition for spots is hot and that is what makes you a good side."

Only Pittard and evergreen defender Matthew Broadbent (ankle) are unavailable for round one.