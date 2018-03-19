Picken sidelined in AFL with concussion

Liam Picken is out indefinitely because of concussion, posing another significant injury problem for the Western Bulldogs ahead of their AFL season.

Liam Picken has been sidelined indefinitely with concussion issues.

The hard-nut forward suffered his latest concussion in a sickening clash during a March 3 pre-season win over Hawthorn.

While Picken missed their loss to Collingwood in Moe a week later, there were hopes he would be ready for their season opener this Sunday against GWS.

Defenders Dale Morris (knee) and Marcus Adams (ankle) are also set to miss half the season.

"The club will be conservative with Picken's recovery before making a decision on his return to play," the Bulldogs said on their website.

Picken was also concussed during last season's round-eight loss to West Coast.

Adams suffered a serious ankle injury last Friday during match simulation.

Surgery has put him out of action for 10-12 weeks.

Adams also missed the second half of last season with a foot injury.

Morris had a partial anterior cruciate ligament tear at training last month but the Bulldogs hope he will not need a knee reconstruction.

Their plan is that one of the AFL's toughest players can return later this season without surgery.

But Morris also is out of action for a couple of months at least.

The Bulldogs played captain Easton Wood as a forward in their two pre-season games but the injuries to Morris and Adams make it likely he will return to defence in round one.