Lloyd puts defence first for Swans in AFL

High achieving low profile Sydney Swan Jake Lloyd will take a defence-first attitude into a new AFL season in which he stands to set a club record for the fastest player to reach 100 games.

The half back-wingman has developed into one of the most consistent and reliable performers for the perennial flag contenders.

He finished equal second in Sydney's 2017 best and fairest count with Lance Franklin behind Luke Parker and ahead of several established stars including Josh Kennedy and Dan Hannebery.

Lloyd quickly entrenched himself as a regular member of the side after making his debut in round five of 2014, playing in 92 of the Swans' 95 games since then.

Provided he stays healthy and in form, the 24-year-old is set to play his 100th game in round eight against Hawthorn, getting to the mark in four years and 22 days and slightly quicker than current record holder Hannebery.

While his pace gives Sydney valuable run, Lloyd is looking to improve the defensive aspect of his game now that he is a regular across half back.

"My strengths are my kicking and my running and I've got to set up the play,' Lloyd told AAP.

"As a half back, you defend those smaller forwards and I guess for me the defensive side of my game is something I've worked on.

"I've got to get that right first and then attack and break the lines from there, so that will certainly be my key this year, to defend first."

While they've lost ruckman Sam Naismith to a season-ending knee injury, the Swans displayed good pre-season form in a couple of wins over Greater Western Sydney and another against Brisbane.

Sydney open their 2018 campaign next Sunday away to the West Coast Eagles in the first AFL game at the new Optus Stadium.

"Going over there, a hostile environment, their first home game at the ground, we're going to be up against it," Lloyd said.

"But we can can take some real confidence out of the last weeks in the way we've played.

"We're really looking forward getting into round one and getting the season rolling hopefully a little bit better than last year."

Sydney made a 0-6 start to their 2017 campaign but recovered to go all the way to a semi-final.