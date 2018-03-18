Crows lose; miss out on grand final berth

A second-half Collingwood blitz has sensationally denied Adelaide a spot in the 2018 AFL Women's grand final as the underdog Magpies scored an upset 21-point win at Olympic Park.

Collingwood have denied Adelaide a berth in the AFLW grand final.

The equation for the Crows was simple on Sunday - beat the Magpies and qualify for next weekend's premiership decider against the Western Bulldogs.

But Adelaide squandered a 17-point lead to go down 8.5 (53) to 4.8 (32), opening the way for the Brisbane Lions to take on the Bulldogs in the grand final.

The Lions will be aiming for redemption at Ikon Park on Saturday after losing last year's grand final to the Crows.

The Magpies benefited greatly from the absence of Adelaide vice-captain Chelsea Randall in the second half due to concussion after the star defender was the best player on the ground in the first half with 14 disposals.

Collingwood's pressure was immense in the second half and they ended up with more disposals (207-171), tackles (67-42), clearances (22-18), inside 50s (33-27) and contested possessions (99-86).

Jasmine Garner was the driving force behind the Magpies' win as she ended up with 16 touches, seven tackles and three goals.

Collingwood were also well served by Christina Bernardi, who registered 12 disposals and two goals, Jaimee Lambert, Jess Duffin and Moana Hope.

Erin Phillips, who collected 17 touches despite being hampered by a quad injury, Ebony Marinoff, Justine Mules and Ruth Wallace were among Adelaide's standout performers.

Crows coach Bec Goddard said it was "pretty sad" to finish the season in that manner.

"You've got a 10-point lead at half-time and you're playing pretty well and then the contested possession drops off and the pressure acts drop off and Collingwood get on top, which is what you expect them to do because they're a really great side," Goddard said.

"They've hit the form late in the season and they just put us away."

Collingwood coach Wayne Siekman described the win as one of the most satisfying performances he had overseen.

"(Adelaide) had everything to play for," Siekman said.

"The second quarter, and then certainly the third and fourth, we were first to the footy, we were clean off the deck.

"Just before three-quarter time it gave me a real sense that we had them even though we were only a point up."