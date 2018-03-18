Dogs to host Lions in AFLW decider

The Brisbane Lions don't care how they got there - they're into their second AFLW grand final and they don't fear the Western Bulldogs.

Western Bulldogs are the first team into the AFLW grand final, which will be played at Ikon Park.

The Lions were fifth on the ladder heading into the last round and as the last of five teams with a shot at making the grand final, they needed a fair bit to go right for them.

They did their part with a 10.4 (64) to 3.6 (24) win over Greater Western Sydney in Blacktown on Friday night, which gave them a vital percentage boost.

Then they needed a hand from the Bulldogs, who duly knocked out Melbourne in a two-point thriller - 5.3 (33) to 4.7 (31) - at Whitten Oval on Saturday night.

Adelaide could have claimed the grand final spot opposite the Dogs with a win over a largely under-performing Collingwood on Sunday.

But the Pies stunned the reigning premiers 8.5 (53) to 4.8 (32) at Olympic Park to send the Lions through to the premiership decider.

"We've had a winning season, so I'm not sure that should get lost in the mix because it's an incredibly tight competition," coach Craig Starcevich told AAP.

"We obviously respect the Bulldogs greatly ... they've had some great games this year and they've done it under adversity as well.

"(But) we're in it so we're 50-50 - we've had a very strong performance on Friday night and we're very confident to play anyone.

"We pride ourselves in being a hard team to play against.

"In our short existence over 15 games our biggest losing margin has been 14 points ... we're a team that fights and doesn't like to concede.

"We'll be in there when the whips are cracking on Saturday."

The match will get underway at 1.05pm AEDT.

Starcevich said last year's grand final loss to the Crows had been a motivating factor over the pre-season but doubted it would play a part this week.

He admitted it had been a tough weekend to endure as he awaited his team's fate.

Brisbane's hopes seemed dashed when the Demons clung to a four-point lead as the clock ticked down at a blustery Whitten Oval.

But Brooke Lochland snapped a superb goal with just over a minute left to secure a tense two-point win that saw the Dogs finish minor premiers.

"Getting into the grand final is obviously a great achievement but we want to put that cup in our hands at the end of the game next Saturday," Dogs coach Paul Groves said.

"They don't hand us a cup for (finishing top), so we're pretty steadfast in that we're going to enjoy this ... it's a different week for us now but we want to put our hands around the big (trophy)."

Fremantle hosted Carlton at Fremantle Oval on Saturday in the match that didn't have a bearing on the grand final, the Dockers consigning the Blues to the wooden spoon with a 9.5 (59) to 6.12 (48) win.