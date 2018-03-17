Starcevich hoping Pies can help him out

His old club did Brisbane AFLW coach Craig Starcevich no favours last week, but Collingwood could help secure his Lions a final spot.

Jess Wuetschner kicked three goals in the Lions' win over Greater Western Sydney.

Brisbane entered the final round in fifth spot, but boosted their hopes with a 40-point away win over Greater Western Sydney on Friday.

The result ended the Giants' four-match unbeaten run and extinguished their hopes of a place in the final.

The Lions, last year's losing finalists, now have to sweat on the outcome of other results.

Their big win lifted them into second on percentage above Melbourne, who play ladder-leading Western Bulldogs on Saturday.

The winners will advance to the grand final and Brisbane's cause would be helped if that was the Bulldogs, now the Lions have the percentage advantage over Melbourne.

Defending champions Adelaide could secure second spot if they beat lowly Collingwood on Sunday, but if the Crows lose or draw and Melbourne also go down, Brisbane will hang onto second spot.

Asked if he's be calling in any favours from seventh placed Collingwood, who upset the Lions last week, 1990 Magpies premiership player Starcevich quipped "I might have to, I think. There's a few dinners on offer if they can get across the line.!"

Even if Brisbane don't make the season decider, Starcevich believes they will still take something positive out of their last-round performance.

"We've had a couple of mediocre games in the last two weeks, so I think whether we are there next week or not, the players will finish on a high," Starcevich said.

"A bit of validation, that they know they are starting to put a game together that can match it with anyone.

"There's some real growth this year, We're probably known as a bit of a dour team that can lock down and not get scored against.

"Tonight, we put the pressure on the scoreboard, as well."

The Lions' win and highest ever score was built on an amazing six quarter first quarter burst.

Jess Wuetschner kicked three goals for the game and fellow forward Sabrina Frederick-Traub, four, three of them in the first quarter.

"'She (Frederick-Traub) is an enormous target and when she's playing like that she''s pretty hard to stop," Starcevich said.