Lions keep AFLW final hopes alive

A 40-point win by Brisbane over Greater Western Sydney has kept the Lions in the mix for the AFLW final as the competition's final round begins

The Brisbane Lions have claimed an easy victory over GWS in the AFLW.

Sabrina Frederick-Traub kicked four goals and Jess Wuetschner three as the Lions scored a 10.4 (64) to 3.6 (24) win at Blacktown in western Sydney on Friday.

Down 7-0 early, the Lions slammed on the next seven goals six of them in the first quarter.

Brisbane kicked the highest score in their history, booting more than six goals in a game for the first time.

The win lifted Brisbane to 16 points, level with pacesetters Western Bulldogs and Melbourne, who clash on Saturday.

The big win moved Brisbane ahead of Melbourne on percentage.

While the winner of the match between Melbourne and the Bulldogs will advance to the final, Brisbane need Collingwood to defeat Adelaide on Sunday to snare the other spot..

"There was some things that we wanted to do forward of centre in terms of moving the ball quickly and it was just one of those freakish quarters where most things go right," Lions' coach Craig Starcevich said.

"People having shots from pockets and they are going in and all sorts of things, a lot of things went right early."

The loss ended a four match unbeaten streak for GWS, who went into the game third, two spots ahead of Brisbane.

"Tonight we couldn't go with their intensity when it was really on the line and that's disappointing and that's where we've got to find a way to compete better," Giants' coach Alan McConnell said.

There was no inkling of the Lions' first quarter onslaught in the first few minutes, with Britt Tully kicked the opening goal for the home team..

However, Frederick-Traub and Wuetschner cut the Giants defence to shreds.

The Lions' penetrating kicking into the forward 50 was too slick for GWS, who were too sloppy when in possession.

The Giants stemmed the tide after the first quarter, but Brisbane dropped players back and kicked the only goal of the second and third terms to extend their lead.

Courtney Gum kicked a goal for GWS in the opening minute of the last quarter, but GWS could never get the deficit below four goals.

"We led contested ball by six , five minutes into the game, we had three shots on goal then it all turns to s***," McConnell said.

"When it mattered, when it was a one-on-one game pretty much, we weren't t good enough, that's the big lesson."