Forward Wood backs young Dogs AFL backline

Easton Wood's new forward role is set to remain a permanent fixture for the Western Bulldogs, who are confident they can cover for a vast loss of backline experience.

Western Bulldogs captain Easton Wood is confident his move forward won't hurt his side's backline.

The Dogs skipper was a surprise addition up forward during their trial matches after a pre-season spent training for the new role.

Wood's impact in attack was minimal in their loss to Collingwood and a victory over Hawthorn.

But the Bulldogs are set to persist with the change despite the loss of several backline stalwarts.

Former captains Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd have retired and fellow veteran Dale Morris is recovering from a serious knee injury.

Wood's move forward is a risky move considering his strength as an intercept marking defender but the 28-year-old backs coach Luke Beveridge to get the best out of him.

"I think that's one of Bevo's absolute strengths, being able to see the capacity in the boys coming through, even if they don't see it in themselves just yet," Wood said at the AFL captains' day in Melbourne.

"Bevo's been amazing at being able to get our group and individuals in our group to reach new heights that they probably didn't think they could reach.

"I certainly felt that when he came along initially with my own defensive play so I'm hoping to have a new lease on life in the forward line and hopefully have a real impact in there."

Top draft pick Aaron Naughton looms as a valuable piece of Beveridge's master plan.

The athletic key defender appears likely to step straight into senior action when the Bulldogs open their season against Greater Western Sydney.

"It's been wonderful to see him come in and have an impact straight away at such a young age," Wood said.

"With Dale Morris going down with that partial ACL tear, Aaron has stepped up into his position and done exceptionally well so I'm sure we'll probably be seeing him in round one."