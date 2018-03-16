Bombers' Francis returns to AFL training

Essendon defender Aaron Francis has returned to AFL training after spending more than a month on personal leave.

The 20-year-old, who has been dealing with a mental health issue, reunited with his teammates at their Tullamarine base on Friday.

It is a major boost for the Bombers, who had been uncertain whether Francis would return to the club at all this season.

"It's fantastic. Obviously Aaron's been away for a few weeks now. To see him in at the club with a big smile on his face is great," defender Michael Hurley told reporters.

"He's obviously done a lot of work away from the club and he's looking really good.

"I had a few texts here and there with Aaron. I know Hepp (skipper Dyson Heppell) caught up with him a couple of times, (as well as) the guys that are closer with him.

"He's looking really well, he's looking really happy and it's great to have him back."

Francis has played just five games since being taken with the No.6 pick in the 2015 national draft.

The Bombers plan to ease Francis back into AFL life with Hurley unsure whether the talented youngster will be back on a permanent basis.

"I think they'll just take it step by step," Hurley said.

"Aaron will work through that with the right people.

"Hopefully it's full-time but for him, if that's only part-time, so be it. It's just fantastic to have him back in the club and looking really well."

Bombers coach John Worsfold last month said Francis had been unhappy for some time.

"He loves the game, he loves Essendon, but however it all works, he hasn't been happy coming to training and he hasn't been able to work out why," Worsfold told the AFL website.

Francis could be earmarked to fill in for injured defender Martin Gleeson when he eventually returns to AFL action.

Gleeson will miss the first half of the season after undergoing foot surgery.

"He plays a similar role to Marty, that intercepting defender," Hurley said.

"Hopefully we can get him back on the track, get him fit again and hopefully he can play some senior footy later on in the year."